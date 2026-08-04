Governor Abbott Announces Over $2.4 Million Job Training Grant To Workforce Solutions Permian Basin

August 4, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant award totaling $2,416,902 to Workforce Solutions Permian Basin. Through this grant, Workforce Solutions Permian Basin will provide customized training for 1,486 new and current workers at 18 rural hospitals and one urgent care center. Workers will receive training for high-demand healthcare careers such as registered nurses, physical therapists, and radiology technicians through partnerships with seven colleges.

“Our state is proud to partner with healthcare providers and colleges across Texas to strengthen our rural healthcare workforce and meet the needs of our growing state,” said Governor Abbott. “These critical grants will allow workers to receive training for high-demand healthcare careers to ensure Texans have access to lifesaving care when it matters most.”

“This Skills Development Fund grant is elevating the quality of healthcare for many communities as they grow and their needs evolve,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “The expansive partnership involving Workforce Solutions Permian Basin, 19 healthcare facilities, and seven educational institutions is a prime example of how working in sync can improve the lives of Texans for generations to come.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing the Public Brent Connett presented the award to representatives from Workforce Solutions Permian Basin, partner colleges, and other local partners during a ceremony held at Odessa College.

SDF is the state's workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes.

The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 5,000 employers to upgrade or support the creation of over 446,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.