SUPERZOO 2026 Highlights the Products Behind Pet Retail's Shifting Priorities

New debuts spanning connected care, sustainability, lifestyle and wellness give buyers an early look at where pet retail is headed

The debuts at SUPERZOO this year give buyers and media an on-the-ground view of where pet retail is headed across wellness, sustainability, technology and everyday care.” — Mike Karsting, senior vice president of WPA

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 2,000 new products will debut at SUPERZOO 2026 . Retailers, buyers and media will get an early look at manufacturers' responses to changing consumer demand. This year's debuts also reveal priorities expected to influence pet retail in the year ahead.Hosted by the World Pet Association (WPA), SUPERZOO is North America's largest pet product marketplace. The show brings together emerging brands and established manufacturers to introduce new products across the industry. SUPERZOO 2026 takes place Aug. 12–14 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, with education beginning Aug. 11.“New products often provide an early indication of where consumer demand is heading,” said Mike Karsting, senior vice president of WPA. “The debuts at SUPERZOO this year give buyers and media an on-the-ground view of where pet retail is headed across wellness, sustainability, technology and everyday care.”The products debuting across the show floor illustrate several shifts in consumer expectations. Those shifts are influencing what retailers source and what pet owners seek.1. Pet Owners Want Greater Visibility Into Everyday CarePet owners want more real-time information about their animals' health and daily routines than traditional pet products can provide. That demand is expanding interest in connected products that support monitoring and everyday care decisions. These tools are moving from a niche feature toward an everyday expectation.LittlePetApp (Booth #11274EB), Talktail (Booth #11471EB) and iDogCam (Booth #1509) are among the exhibitors associated with this shift. Together, the three show how connected technology is becoming part of everyday pet ownership rather than a niche category.2. Environmental Values Influence More PurchasesThe same environmental standards pet owners apply to their own purchases are now extending to pet products. Those expectations extend from packaging to ingredient sourcing. That shift is pushing manufacturers to reconsider ingredients, materials and practices across more pet care categories.Archway's Single Ingredient Silver Carp Fish Maw is debuting in the New Product Showcase (Booth #3262). The product responds to demand for clearly defined, simple ingredients. Bio-Response Solutions | Aquamation(Booth #3364) and WOOFPANION (Booth #11873EB) round out a growing group of exhibitors. Together, they point to how sustainability is influencing different corners of the pet marketplace. That range shows how environmental considerations are extending well beyond a single product category.3. Family Life Continues to Expand What Pet Care MeansAs pets take on a bigger role in family life, owners are extending their own standards to pet products. Those expectations extend to the same standards of design, comfort and quality that owners expect in their own purchases. Retailers are responding by carrying more items built around lifestyle, not just function.Silver Paw (Booth #4970), Puppy Gallery (Booth #5170) and Zen Frenz (Booth #5068) all appear on the show floor. Each represents the shift toward lifestyle-driven merchandise. Their presence shows how far pet care has moved beyond food and basic supplies.4. Preventive Care Becomes a Bigger Part of the Purchase DecisionConsumers are shopping for long-term health outcomes rather than just immediate needs. That mindset is extending preventive-care habits from their own routines to their pets'. Retailers are widening wellness assortments in response. The expansion includes nutrition and daily-support products.Bundle X Joy's Probiotic & Prebiotic Daily Boost Powder is debuting in the New Product Showcase (Booth #2609). The product supports the shift toward everyday preventive nutrition. VitaDog Nutrition (Booth #11671EB) and Suzie's CBD Treats (Booth #4157) round out the wellness lineup on the show floor. Together, the three demonstrate demand for products focused on nutrition, daily wellness and long-term quality of life.5. Mental Engagement Becomes Part of Everyday Pet CarePet owners are treating mental stimulation as a daily need rather than an occasional extra. That shift is increasing demand for products that support foraging, problem-solving and sustained engagement.Ollie B. Good's Zoomies Slow Feeder, debuting in the New Product Showcase (Booth #2601), illustrates that dual purpose directly. Chelsy's Toys (Booth #3265) and Giddy Kitty (Booth #10972EB) add to a growing enrichment lineup. Together, the exhibitors take different approaches to the same consumer need, showing how much of the enrichment category now centers on behavior, not just play.For updates and registration details, visit www.SUPERZOO.org and follow SUPERZOO on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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