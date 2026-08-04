Court Rules Amendment 3 Ballot Language “Clearly and Conclusively Defective,” Orders Rewrite

On Monday night, a Leon County circuit judge ruled that the ballot title and summary the Legislature wrote for Amendment 3 are “clearly and conclusively defective” and ordered them rewritten. The order blocks the Secretary of State from placing that language on the November ballot and gives Attorney General James Uthmeier ten days to submit a corrected version.

The ruling comes two weeks after the Florida Democratic Party State Executive Committee voted to formally oppose Amendment 3, warning it would strip billions from the local budgets that fund police, fire rescue, EMTs, and other essential services.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried released the following statement:

“Florida Democrats are fighting for working families and seniors who need real affordability relief. Two weeks ago, I called Amendment 3 a scam. Now, a judge has confirmed that Floridians weren’t being told the truth.

The court found the Legislature’s claim that the amendment protects small businesses biased, inaccurate and misleading because the tax break goes to all non-homestead property, including big commercial landlords and second homes. It also found no guaranteed funding for police, fire rescue, or infrastructure – and warned that renters could end up paying more.

The Attorney General now has ten days to write an honest description. No rewrite changes what this amendment would cost our communities, but Florida Democrats will be watching. For once, we hope he follows the law instead of playing more political games with the futures of millions of Floridians.”