DRX9000-SL® Receives Australian Regulatory Clearance, Expanding Access to Advanced Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression

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Excite Medical Completes Rigorous Quality, Electrical Safety, Software and Usability Requirements to Register the DRX9000-SL True Spinal Decompression Table

We're proud to bring the DRX9000-SL to Australia and remain committed to advancing non-surgical spine care through innovation, quality and clinical research.” — Saleem Musallam

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excite Medical today announced that its flagship DRX9000-SLTrue Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression System has been successfully included in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG), allowing the system to be supplied throughout Australia as a Class IIa medical device. The ARTG listing identifies the DRX9000-SL as a True Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression System that provides a primary treatment modality for the management of pain and disability associated with incapacitating low back pain and sciatica. According to the approved intended purpose, the system is designed to apply spinal decompressive forces to compressive and degenerative injuries of the spine and has been found to provide relief of pain and symptoms associated with herniated discs, bulging or protruding intervertebral discs, degenerative disc disease, posterior facet syndrome and sciatica.The milestone represents years of investment in engineering, software development, quality systems, regulatory compliance and independent product testing. Rather than pursuing the simplest pathway into international markets, Excite Medical invested in developing the DRX9000-SL under a comprehensive medical device quality system. The company also completed extensive third-party evaluation to internationally recognized medical electrical equipment standards. The result is Excite Medical's most advanced non-surgical spinal decompression system, developed to help healthcare providers offer patients an advanced conservative treatment option before considering spine surgery."For nearly 30 years, non-surgical spinal decompression has continued to evolve through engineering innovation," said Saleem Musallam, Founder and CEO of Excite Medical. "As the leader in non-surgical spinal decompression technology, we believe innovation is our responsibility. We continue to invest in clinical research, engineering and product development to advance conservative spine care. The DRX9000-SL represents the most significant evolution in non-surgical spinal decompression technology in more than 20 years."Built on a Proven Clinical Foundation: The DRX9000-SL represents the evolution of the DRX9000 platform, incorporating years of physician feedback, engineering refinement and published clinical research into Excite Medical's most advanced spinal decompression table.Unlike many new technologies introduced without meaningful clinical evidence, the DRX9000-SL was developed from a platform that has been the subject of multiple published clinical investigations evaluating non-surgical spinal decompression for patients suffering from chronic low back pain, herniated discs, degenerative disc disease and sciatica.One of the most recent publications, published in Military Medicine, evaluated 267 patients treated at seven clinics using non-surgical spinal decompression. Researchers from the University of South Florida Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair reported statistically significant improvements in pain, neurological function and activities of daily living. The study found that 90.5% of patients experienced pain reduction , with average pain scores decreasing from 6.9 to 2.5. Significant improvements were also reported in reflexes, muscle strength, sensation and activities of daily living. The authors concluded that non-surgical spinal decompression is an effective conservative treatment option for patients suffering from chronic low back pain.This latest publication adds to an expanding body of published research surrounding the DRX9000 platform. Earlier clinical research conducted by researchers from Stanford University and Johns Hopkins University, and published in Pain Practice, evaluated 94 patients with chronic discogenic low back pain treated with the DRX9000. Investigators reported a significant reduction in average pain scores from 6.05 to 0.89, along with improvements in activities of daily living, reduced analgesic use and high patient satisfaction following treatment."The DRX9000-SL was never created simply to replace the DRX9000," said Mr Musallam. "It was created to build upon nearly three decades of innovation in non-surgical spinal decompression. Every advancement incorporated into the DRX9000-SL reflects what we've learned from thousands of physicians, continuous engineering innovation and a growing body of published clinical research." Saleem Musallam holds a Master's degree in Healthcare Systems Engineering from Johns Hopkins University and serves as an Adjunct Professor of Medical Engineering at the University of South Florida.Designed for the Next Generation of Spine Care: The DRX9000-SL represents the most significant advancement in non-surgical spinal decompression technology in more than two decades. Building upon the clinically researched DRX9000 platform, the system introduces advanced automation, intelligent treatment programming, enhanced treatment workflows and innovative multi-disc level targeting technologies designed to improve precision, consistency and ease of use for healthcare providers.The DRX9000-SL is supported by a growing intellectual property portfolio, with multiple U.S. patent applications receiving Notices of Allowance and several additional U.S. and international patent applications currently pending. These innovations reflect Excite Medical's continued commitment to advancing non-surgical spine care through engineering excellence and technological innovation.To support international commercialization, the DRX9000-SL underwent extensive independent evaluation by TÜV SÜD America, one of the world's oldest and most respected testing, inspection and certification organizations. The testing evaluated compliance with internationally recognized medical electrical equipment standards covering electrical safety, mechanical safety, patient protection, risk management, usability engineering and essential performance.Excite Medical also maintains an MDSAP certified quality management system, demonstrating compliance with internationally recognized medical device quality requirements recognized by multiple regulatory authorities worldwide.Australia now joins a growing number of countries where healthcare providers can offer the DRX9000-SL as part of a comprehensive non-surgical spine care program.About the DRX9000-SLThe DRX9000-SLTrue Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression table is Excite Medical's most advanced spinal decompression technology. Designed to assist qualified healthcare providers in treating patients suffering from chronic low back pain, herniated discs, bulging discs, degenerative disc disease, posterior facet syndrome and sciatica, the DRX9000-SL combines computer controlled spinal decompression with advanced automation, intelligent treatment programming and precision force delivery. Built upon the clinically researched DRX9000 platform, the DRX9000-SL represents the next generation of non-surgical spinal decompression technology.About Excite MedicalExcite Medical of Tampa Bay LLC is a United States medical device manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of advanced non-surgical spinal decompression technology. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the company manufactures the DRX9000 family of spinal decompression systems and distributes its technology to healthcare providers throughout the United States and international markets. Excite Medical operates under an FDA registered, ISO 13485 certified and MDSAP certified quality management system and continues to invest in clinical research, engineering innovation and advanced manufacturing to improve conservative spine care worldwide.

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