Gasparilla Arts Introduces New Brand Identity Reflecting Expanded Year-Round Mission

New Brand Logo for Gasparilla Arts Announced Gasparilla Arts will be the parent organization along with its signature annual festival, the Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, now in its 57th year..

Refreshed identity positions Gasparilla Arts as the parent organization behind year-round programs, public art initiatives, and its signature annual Festival.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than five decades of producing one of the nation's premier juried fine arts festivals, the organization behind the Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is introducing a new brand identity that reflects its evolution into a year-round nonprofit dedicated to advancing the visual arts throughout the Tampa Bay region.Known for its nationally recognized Festival each spring, Gasparilla Arts ' work continues long after the tents come down. Throughout the year, the nonprofit invests in scholarships for emerging artists, supports public art and mural projects, expands arts education, and fosters partnerships that strengthen the region's creative community.The refreshed identity establishes Gasparilla Arts as the organization's umbrella brand, unifying its year-round programs and initiatives while preserving the Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts as its signature annual event and one of the nation's premier outdoor fine arts festivals."We weren't changing who we are; we were simply telling our story more completely," said Alexis Mootoo, president of Gasparilla Arts. "For generations, our Festival has been the way most people have experienced our organization, and we're incredibly proud of that. But our mission doesn't begin on Festival weekend or end when the awards are presented. Every month of the year, we're investing in artists, creating opportunities for young people, supporting public art, and enriching our community through the visual arts. We realized it was time our identity reflected the full scope of our work."The refreshed brand recognizes the organization's evolution from an annual event producer into a year-round nonprofit dedicated to advancing the visual arts across the Tampa Bay region.Under the new identity, Gasparilla Arts will continue to oversee its growing portfolio of programs and initiatives, culminating each year with the Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, which celebrates its 57th Annual Festival on the first weekend of March.While the organization's look has evolved, its mission remains unchanged: to inspire creativity, champion artists, and make the visual arts more accessible throughout the community."The Festival will always be the crown jewel of what we do," Mootoo said. "It remains one of the finest juried art festivals in the country and an incredible source of pride for our volunteers, artists and supporters. This new identity simply tells the larger story: that Gasparilla Arts is making an impact every day of the year."The new branding will roll out across the organization's website, publications, digital platforms and community initiatives over the coming months as preparations continue for the 57th Annual Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts.About Gasparilla ArtsGasparilla Arts is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that believes art has the power to enrich lives and transform communities. Its mission is to connect people with art, create an environment for artists to flourish, and support arts education through our annual festival and year-round programs while celebrating an inclusive and vibrant Tampa Bay community where art and people thrive. The non-profit organization relies on support from sponsorships, festival weekend retail sales, and corporate and individual gifts to fund its programs and events.

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