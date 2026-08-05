Boon-Chapman President Kari L. Niblack Appointed to HCAA Board of Directors

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boon-Chapman, one of the nation's largest independent third-party administrators serving self-funded employer health plans, today announced that President Kari L. Niblack, Esq., has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA) for the 2026-2027 term.HCAA is the leading nonprofit trade association supporting education, networking, resources, and advocacy for the self-funded health benefits industry. Niblack joins a board of executives representing TPAs, stop-loss carriers, and other organizations serving the self-funding community, and will help guide the association's work in education, membership growth, and industry advocacy."Self-funding continues to give employers more transparency and control over their health plans, and that only works when the people building this industry are willing to do the work together," said Niblack. "I'm honored to serve on HCAA's board and to help shape where this industry goes next."Kari has spent over 25 years in self-funded health plan administration and ERISA law, and has become a recognized voice on stop-loss trends, care navigation, and the future of TPA relationships with employers and brokers. Her appointment reflects Boon-Chapman's continued presence in shaping industry standards as one of the last large independent TPAs not owned by a carrier or hospital system."Kari's appointment to the HCAA board is a reflection of the expertise and leadership she brings to this industry every day," said Jennifer Henry, Vice President of Sales at Boon-Chapman. "We're proud to see her voice represented at this level."About Boon-Chapman:For more than six decades, Boon-Chapman has led the TPA industry with a legacy of innovation, exceptional service, and a commitment to doing what's right for clients. Built by a team of dedicated professionals with unmatched work ethic and integrity, we continue to raise the bar in self-funding excellence.As an independent organization that is free from carrier or hospital system ownership, we operate solely in the best interest of our clients. Employers can leverage Boon-Chapman's integrated network options and risk mitigation strategies, or combine our offerings with other best-in-class solutions to create a tailored, high-impact benefits experience.Learn more about us at boonchapman.com

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