Governor Abbott, TWC Announces Over $2.4 Million Job Training Grant To Workforce Solutions Permian Basin

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant award totaling $2,416,902 to Workforce Solutions Permian Basin in partnership with healthcare facilities and colleges across the state. Through this grant, Workforce Solutions Permian Basin will provide customized training for 1,486 new and current workers at 18 rural hospitals and one urgent care center. Workers will receive training for high-demand healthcare careers such as registered nurses, physical therapists, and radiology technicians through partnerships with seven colleges. Learn more about the SDF grant. TWC Commissioner Representing the Public Brent Connett and local partners attend big check ceremony.

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