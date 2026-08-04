OHE Awards $2.8 Million in Student Parent Support Initiative Grants

Saint Paul, MN – In an effort to ensure parents enrolled in college have the supports necessary to complete their degree, the Minnesota Office of Higher Education (OHE) has awarded $2.8 million in Student Parent Support Initiative Grants. The grants will help 24 Minnesota colleges and community organizations develop and implement services that support student parents.

“These grants are playing an important part in making Minnesota the top state to raise a family,” OHE Commissioner Dennis Olson said. “By providing students with the supports they need to balance being a parent and completing their degree, we are setting Minnesotans and their families up for success post-graduation.”

Administered in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health, the Student Parent Support Initiative Grants were established in 2023 by the Minnesota Legislature. Grantees may receive up to $125,000 a year.

Funding may be used for the following services:

Program development costs

Costs related to the start-up of on-campus child care

Health and Wellness activities for pregnant and parenting students and/or their children

Evaluation and data collection

Direct financial assistance to pregnant and parenting students including: Scholarships Basic needs support (food, housing, diapers, and other support that is not an emergency grant) Emergency grants as defined by Federal Student Aid and Expenses related to child care



Since launching the grant in Fiscal Year 2025, OHE has awarded a total of $10.6 million to support student parents.

Fiscal Year 2027 Student Parent Support Initiative Grant recipients are:

Central Lakes College - $125,000

College Possible Minnesota - $125,000

Divine Konnections, Inc. - $125,000

Faribault Public Schools - $117,500

Hennepin County - $125,000

Herzing University - $125,000

Inver Hills Community College - $125,000

Jeremiah Program - $124,997

LeadMN - $125,000

Metro State University - $125,000

Minneapolis Community and Technical College - $125,000

Minnesota Chippewa Tribe - White Earth Band - $125,000

Minnesota State College Southeast - $124,920

Minnesota State University, Mankato - $51,613

Normandale Community College - $125,000

North Hennepin Community College - $125,000

Northfield Healthy Community Initiative - $93,526

Raise The Barr - $124,620

Rochester Community and Technical College - $124,999

Saint Paul College - $125,000

St. Catherine University - $112,700

Tipping Point Strategies - $123,000

University of Minnesota - $97,872

Winona State University - $64,500

Learn more on the Student Parent Support Initiative webpage.

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