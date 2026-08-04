OHE Awards $2.8 Million in Student Parent Support Initiative Grants
Saint Paul, MN – In an effort to ensure parents enrolled in college have the supports necessary to complete their degree, the Minnesota Office of Higher Education (OHE) has awarded $2.8 million in Student Parent Support Initiative Grants. The grants will help 24 Minnesota colleges and community organizations develop and implement services that support student parents.
“These grants are playing an important part in making Minnesota the top state to raise a family,” OHE Commissioner Dennis Olson said. “By providing students with the supports they need to balance being a parent and completing their degree, we are setting Minnesotans and their families up for success post-graduation.”
Administered in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health, the Student Parent Support Initiative Grants were established in 2023 by the Minnesota Legislature. Grantees may receive up to $125,000 a year.
Funding may be used for the following services:
- Program development costs
- Costs related to the start-up of on-campus child care
- Health and Wellness activities for pregnant and parenting students and/or their children
- Evaluation and data collection
- Direct financial assistance to pregnant and parenting students including:
- Scholarships
- Basic needs support (food, housing, diapers, and other support that is not an emergency grant)
- Emergency grants as defined by Federal Student Aid and
- Expenses related to child care
Since launching the grant in Fiscal Year 2025, OHE has awarded a total of $10.6 million to support student parents.
Fiscal Year 2027 Student Parent Support Initiative Grant recipients are:
- Central Lakes College - $125,000
- College Possible Minnesota - $125,000
- Divine Konnections, Inc. - $125,000
- Faribault Public Schools - $117,500
- Hennepin County - $125,000
- Herzing University - $125,000
- Inver Hills Community College - $125,000
- Jeremiah Program - $124,997
- LeadMN - $125,000
- Metro State University - $125,000
- Minneapolis Community and Technical College - $125,000
- Minnesota Chippewa Tribe - White Earth Band - $125,000
- Minnesota State College Southeast - $124,920
- Minnesota State University, Mankato - $51,613
- Normandale Community College - $125,000
- North Hennepin Community College - $125,000
- Northfield Healthy Community Initiative - $93,526
- Raise The Barr - $124,620
- Rochester Community and Technical College - $124,999
- Saint Paul College - $125,000
- St. Catherine University - $112,700
- Tipping Point Strategies - $123,000
- University of Minnesota - $97,872
- Winona State University - $64,500
Learn more on the Student Parent Support Initiative webpage.
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