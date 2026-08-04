Chairman Evan Power Statement on Court Upholding Florida’s Protection of Children Act

Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power issued the following statement after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit upheld Florida’s Protection of Children Act:

“This is a major victory for Florida families and for common sense.

The 11th Circuit has rightly upheld Florida’s law protecting children from sexually explicit adult performances. For too long, radical activists tried to use the courts to force parents and communities to accept the exposure of minors to lewd and inappropriate content. Today, the court rejected that effort.

Governor Ron DeSantis and Republicans in the Florida Legislature stood firm from day one: the innocence of our children is not negotiable.

Florida will continue to lead. We will not apologize for putting kids first. The Florida GOP fully supports this law and every effort to keep sexually explicit material away from minors.”

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