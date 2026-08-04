Local Leaders Urge Congress To Extend Temporary Protection Status For Haiti
Mayor Michelle Wu and City Councilor At-Large Ruthzee Louijeune submitted a letter to the U.S. Senate urging them to immediately pass S. 4814, a bill sponsored by Senator Ed Markey, co-sponsored by Senator Elizabeth Warren and 29 additional U.S. Senators, that would extend TPS for Haiti through early 2029. The Republican-controlled House passed an analogous bill, H.R. 1689, in April. The letter warns that Congressional action is now necessary to restore legal status and work authorization to more than 350,000 Haitian TPS holders, following the Supreme Court’s decision in Mullin v. Doe and one of the largest de-legalization events in U.S. history.
“Congress has the power to protect our communities and prevent this devastation for our families and economy by extending TPS,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Thousands of Haitians have lived and worked lawfully in Boston and are part of the fabric of our city. Together with Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune and mayors from across the country, we are calling on Congress to act now.”
“Unless Congress acts now, the Trump Administration will soon begin to enforce one of the largest de-legalization events in U.S. history, hurting our economy and putting families at risk of deportation and physical violence,” said Boston City Councilor At-Large Ruthzee Louijeune. “Local leaders across America know that this unjustified attack on the Haitian community will destabilize our workforce, raise the cost of living, and subject parents and children to the lawless violence of an out-of-control federal government.”
The letter notes that the federal government’s own assessment is that Haiti’s conditions are unsafe, justifying the extension of TPS. The State Department currently maintains a “Do Not Travel” advisory for Haiti, and the FAA has barred U.S. air carriers from flying into Port-au-Prince, citing rampant violence and widespread kidnapping risk. More than 8,100 killings were documented in Haiti between January and November of 2025 alone.
Communities like Boston will be harmed if TPS’s expiration is allowed to continue, putting 350,000 people at risk of immediate removal from the country. Haitian TPS holders contribute between $4.4 billion and $5.9 billion annually to the U.S economy and fill critical roles in the healthcare sector and other essential industries nationwide. Terminating TPS threatens to divide families, disrupt local economies, strain healthcare and education systems, overwhelm public services, and leave local governments to deal with the fallout.
“I am grateful and encouraged by Mayor Wu’s letter supporting S. 4814. As she noted, ending TPS would separate families, weaken our economy, strain an already overburdened workforce, and cause deep emotional harm across our communities,” said Dr. Geralde Gabeau, Founder and Chief Executive Office of Immigrant Family Services Institute (IFSI). “The impact extends far beyond 350,000 Haitian TPS holders. Congress must act now. We urge our senators to join Mayor Wu, Councilor Louijeune, and the 102 additional signatories to this letter by supporting TPS and passing S. 4814.”
The full list of mayors, cities, and counties who joined the letter is below.
Michelle Wu, Mayor of Boston
Ruthzee Louijeune, Boston City Councilor At-Large
Additional Signatories
The City of Albany, New York
The City of Burlington, Vermont
The City of Cambridge, Massachusetts
The Town of Chapel Hill, North Carolina
The City of Chelsea, Massachusetts
The City of Chicago, Illinois
The City of Cincinnati, Ohio
The City and County of Denver, Colorado
The City of Fitchburg, Massachusetts
The Village of Hempstead, New York
The City of Lima, Ohio
The City of New York, New York
The City of Omaha, Nebraska
The City of Portland, Oregon
The County of Santa Clara, California
The City of Seattle, Washington
The City of Somerville, Massachusetts
The City of Spokane, Washington
The City of Worcester, Massachusetts
Mayors
Jim Ross
Mayor, City of Arlington, Texas
Michael Cahill
Mayor, City of Beverly, Massachusetts
Joseph Ganim
Mayor, City of Bridgeport, Connecticut
John Cowen
Mayor, City of Brownsville, Texas
Sumbul Siddiqui
Mayor, City of Cambridge, Massachusetts
Jess Anderson
Mayor and Town Council, Town of Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Brandon Johnson
Mayor, City of Chicago, Illinois
Aftab Pureval
Mayor, City of Cincinnati, Ohio
Justin Bibb
Mayor, City of Cleveland, Ohio
Barbara Buffaloe
Mayor, City of Columbia, Missouri
Andrew Ginther
Mayor, City of Columbus, Ohio
Gay Lynn Bennion
Mayor, City of Cottonwood Heights, Utah
Derrick Henry
Mayor, City of Daytona Beach, Florida
Leonardo Williams
Mayor, City of Durham, North Carolina
Daniel Biss
Mayor, City of Evanston, Illinois
Theresa Rich
Mayor, City of Farmington Hills, Michigan
Christina Muryn
Mayor, City of Findlay, Ohio
Samantha Squailia
Mayor, City of Fitchburg, Massachusetts
Harvey Ward
Mayor, City of Gainesville, Florida
Michael J. Nicholson
Mayor, City of Gardner, Massachusetts
James Solomon
Mayor, Jersey City, New Jersey
Mayor Quinton Lucas
Mayor, City of Kansas City, Missouri
Keith Sydnor
Mayor, City of Laurel, Maryland
Kyle Schlachter
Mayor, City of Littleton, Colorado
Jack Bradley
Mayor, City of Lorain, Ohio
Jared Nicholson
Mayor, City of Lynn, Massachusetts
Gary Christenson
Mayor, City of Malden, Massachusetts
Annette Blackwell
Mayor, City of Maple Heights, Ohio
Girmay Zahilay
County Executive, Martin Luther King Jr. County, Washington
Breanna Lungo-Koehn
Mayor, City of Medford, Massachusetts
Jennifer Grigoraitis
Mayor, City of Melrose, Massachusetts
D.J. Beauregard
Mayor, City of Methuen, Massachusetts
Eileen Higgins
Mayor, City of Miami, Florida
Jacob Frey
Mayor, City of Minneapolis, Minnesota
Wayne Messam
Mayor, City of Miramar, Florida
Shawyn Patterson-Howard
Mayor, City of Mount Vernon, New York
Phillip Jones
Mayor, City of Newport News, Virginia
Marc Laredo
Mayor, City of Newton, Massachusetts
Angelo Castillo
Mayor, City of Pembroke Pines, Florida
Adrian Mapp
Mayor, City of Plainfield, New Jersey
Keith Wilson
Mayor, City of Portland, Oregon
Brett Smiley
Mayor, City of Providence, Rhode Island
Janet Cowell
Mayor, City of Raleigh, North Carolina
Joseph Begeny
Mayor, City of Reynoldsburg, Ohio
Dominick Pangallo
Mayor, City of Salem, Massachusetts
Todd Gloria
Mayor, City of San Diego, California
Chad Jason Ashmore
Mayor, City of Sesser, Illinois
Jake Wilson
Mayor, City of Somerville, Massachusetts
Domenic J. Sarno
Mayor, City of Springfield, Massachusetts
Regina Romero
Mayor, City of Tucson, Arizona
Anne McEnerny-Ogle
Mayor, City of Vancouver, Washington
William Reichelt
Mayor, Town of West Springfield, Massachusetts
Joseph M. Petty
Mayor, City of Worcester, Massachusetts
Local Government Leaders
Elizabeth Breadon
Boston City Council President, District 9, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Julia Mejia
City Councilor At-Large, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Erin Murphy
City Councilor At-Large, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Henry Santana
City Councilor At-Large, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Gabriela Coletta Zapata
City Councilor, District 1, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Ed Flynn, U.S. Navy (Retired)
City Councilor, District 2, City of Boston, Massachusetts
John FitzGerald
City Councilor, District 3, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Brian Worrell
City Councilor, District 4, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Enrique Pepén
City Councilor, District 5, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Benjamin Weber
City Councilor, District 6, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Miniard Culpepper, Sr., Esq.
City Councilor, District 7, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Sharon Durkan
City Councilor, District 8, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Jeff Charnel
City Councilor, City of Brockton, Massachusetts
Charles Carey
Town Administrator, Town of Brookline, Massachusetts
William Moehle
Supervisor, Town of Brighton, New York
Marc McGovern
Vice Mayor and City Councilor, City of Cambridge, Massachusetts
Megan Bayer
City Solicitor, City of Cambridge, Massachusetts
Catherine Zusy
City Councilor, City of Cambridge, Massachusetts
Zach Klein
City Attorney, City of Columbus, Ohio
Toni Preckwinkle
President of the Board of Commissioners, County of Cook, Illinois
Burhan Azeem
Vice Mayor and City Councilor, City of Cambridge, Massachusetts
Patricia Nolan
City Councilor, City of Cambridge, Massachusetts
Jonathan Nieuwsma
City Councilor, City of Evanston, Illinois
Natasha Megie-Maddrey
City Councilor, Ward 4, City of Lynn, Massachusetts
Sameer Kanal
City Councilor, City of Portland, Oregon
Mitch Green
City Councilor, City of Portland, Oregon
Angelita Morillo
City Councilor, City of Portland, Oregon
Dan Ryan
City Councilor, City of Portland, Oregon
Pat McRae
Supervisor, Charter Township of Redford, Michigan
David Chiu
City Attorney, City and County of San Francisco, California
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