Hundreds of Animals. Thirty Shelters. One Adoption Every Two Minutes.
Berkeley Humane Hosts California's Largest Single-Location Pet Adoption Event on August 29BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, August 29, Berkeley Humane will once again transform two city
blocks into California's largest single-location pet adoption event, bringing together more than 30
animal shelters and rescue organizations and hundreds of adoptable animals for one extraordinary
day dedicated to finding loving homes.
If this year's event mirrors last year's success, a new family is expected to be formed approximately
every two minutes throughout the event. That remarkable pace reflects the power of bringing
California's animal welfare community together in one place, creating hundreds of life-changing
moments for animals and the people who welcome them home.
"This event is unlike anything else in California," said Jeffrey Zerwekh, Executive Director of
Berkeley Humane. "For one day, more than 30 shelters and rescue organizations come together
with one shared purpose: helping as many animals as possible find loving homes. Every two
minutes, another family falls in love with a pet and begins a new chapter together. It is an incredible
reminder of what can happen when an entire community comes together on behalf of animals."
Now in its 14th year, Bark (& Meow) Around the Block is organized and hosted by Berkeley Humane
and has become one of the state's premier animal welfare events. No other adoption event in
California brings together as many shelters and rescue organizations at a single location, giving
prospective adopters an unmatched opportunity to meet hundreds of dogs, cats, rabbits, birds,
and other companion animals while supporting organizations working every day to save lives. Most
adoption fees will be waived or discounted.
"Bark (& Meow) Around the Block demonstrates what is possible when an entire community comes
together on behalf of animals," said Dr. Alan Shriro, retired veterinarian and member of the
Berkeley Humane Board of Directors. "Every person who attends becomes part of something much
bigger. Together, we help more animals find the loving homes they deserve while celebrating the
extraordinary bond between people and pets."
Animal shelters throughout California continue to experience longer lengths of stay and slower
adoption rates, making collaborative adoption events more important than ever. Every adoption
not only changes the life of one animal and one family but also opens space for another pet waiting
in a shelter, multiplying the event's lifesaving impact across the region.
Last year's event welcomed more than 3,000 attendees throughout the day and helped more than
250 animals find loving homes, making Bark (& Meow) Around the Block one of the most successful
community adoption events in the country. This year's event is expected to be even larger, with
more participating organizations, more adoptable animals, and more opportunities to save lives.
Visitors will enjoy:
• More than 300 adoptable dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, and other companion animals
• More than 30 participating shelters and rescue organizations
• Most adoption fees will be waived or discounted.
• Live music throughout the day
• Local food vendors and frozen treats
• Beer, wine, and cocktail garden
• Pet-focused vendors and community exhibitors
• Family-friendly activities, giveaways, and interactive experiences
Berkeley Humane will waive adoption fees for all its adoptable animals. Adoption counselors from
each organization will be available to help families find the right pet for their home and lifestyle.
EVENT DETAILS
What: Bark (& Meow) Around the Block – California's Largest Single-Location Pet Adoption Event
When: Saturday, August 29, 2026
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Where:
Berkeley Humane
2700 Ninth Street
Berkeley, CA
Admission: Free
ABOUT BERKELEY HUMANE
Founded in 1895, Berkeley Humane is one of the Bay Area's oldest and most trusted animal welfare
organizations. Through adoption, foster care, low-cost veterinary services, behavior and training
programs, and community support, Berkeley Humane helps keep pets healthy, families together,
and more animals on the path to loving homes. Berkeley Humane is currently building the Bay Area
Animal Resource Center (BAARC), a state-of-the-art shelter and veterinary hospital that will expand
access to lifesaving care for animals throughout the region.
Vickie Eiges
Berkeley Humane
+1 510-990-3507
email us here
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