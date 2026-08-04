Hundreds of Animals. Thirty Shelters. One Adoption Every Two Minutes.

Saturday August 29 Berkeley California Adopt Me! Bark and Meow Around the Block Looking at kittens at Bark and Meow Around the Block, Berkeley, California

Berkeley Humane Hosts California's Largest Single-Location Pet Adoption Event on August 29

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, August 29, Berkeley Humane will once again transform two cityblocks into California's largest single-location pet adoption event, bringing together more than 30animal shelters and rescue organizations and hundreds of adoptable animals for one extraordinaryday dedicated to finding loving homes.If this year's event mirrors last year's success, a new family is expected to be formed approximatelyevery two minutes throughout the event. That remarkable pace reflects the power of bringingCalifornia's animal welfare community together in one place, creating hundreds of life-changingmoments for animals and the people who welcome them home."This event is unlike anything else in California," said Jeffrey Zerwekh, Executive Director ofBerkeley Humane. "For one day, more than 30 shelters and rescue organizations come togetherwith one shared purpose: helping as many animals as possible find loving homes. Every twominutes, another family falls in love with a pet and begins a new chapter together. It is an incrediblereminder of what can happen when an entire community comes together on behalf of animals."Now in its 14th year, Bark (& Meow) Around the Block is organized and hosted by Berkeley Humaneand has become one of the state's premier animal welfare events. No other adoption event inCalifornia brings together as many shelters and rescue organizations at a single location, givingprospective adopters an unmatched opportunity to meet hundreds of dogs, cats, rabbits, birds,and other companion animals while supporting organizations working every day to save lives. Mostadoption fees will be waived or discounted."Bark (& Meow) Around the Block demonstrates what is possible when an entire community comestogether on behalf of animals," said Dr. Alan Shriro, retired veterinarian and member of theBerkeley Humane Board of Directors. "Every person who attends becomes part of something muchbigger. Together, we help more animals find the loving homes they deserve while celebrating theextraordinary bond between people and pets."Animal shelters throughout California continue to experience longer lengths of stay and sloweradoption rates, making collaborative adoption events more important than ever. Every adoptionnot only changes the life of one animal and one family but also opens space for another pet waitingin a shelter, multiplying the event's lifesaving impact across the region.Last year's event welcomed more than 3,000 attendees throughout the day and helped more than250 animals find loving homes, making Bark (& Meow) Around the Block one of the most successfulcommunity adoption events in the country. This year's event is expected to be even larger, withmore participating organizations, more adoptable animals, and more opportunities to save lives.Visitors will enjoy:• More than 300 adoptable dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, and other companion animals• More than 30 participating shelters and rescue organizations• Most adoption fees will be waived or discounted.• Live music throughout the day• Local food vendors and frozen treats• Beer, wine, and cocktail garden• Pet-focused vendors and community exhibitors• Family-friendly activities, giveaways, and interactive experiencesBerkeley Humane will waive adoption fees for all its adoptable animals. Adoption counselors fromeach organization will be available to help families find the right pet for their home and lifestyle.EVENT DETAILSWhat: Bark (& Meow) Around the Block – California's Largest Single-Location Pet Adoption EventWhen: Saturday, August 29, 202610:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.Where:Berkeley Humane2700 Ninth StreetBerkeley, CAAdmission: FreeABOUT BERKELEY HUMANEFounded in 1895, Berkeley Humane is one of the Bay Area's oldest and most trusted animal welfareorganizations. Through adoption, foster care, low-cost veterinary services, behavior and trainingprograms, and community support, Berkeley Humane helps keep pets healthy, families together,and more animals on the path to loving homes. Berkeley Humane is currently building the Bay AreaAnimal Resource Center (BAARC), a state-of-the-art shelter and veterinary hospital that will expandaccess to lifesaving care for animals throughout the region.

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