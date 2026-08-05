Unigen Announces Speaking Engagement and Live Demo at ChannelPro LIVE: Parsippany 2026

Unigen to showcase high-performance AI infrastructure, on-prem AI coding server, and AI Partner Network for MSPs, VARs, and System Integrators.

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unigen Corporation, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of enterprise and industrial electronics, today announced its participation in ChannelPro LIVE: Parsippany, taking place August 11-12 at the Hilton Parsippany in New Jersey. The two-day event features insights from the IT Channel’s leading practitioners and renowned strategists. Unigen will engage directly with System Integrators (SIs), Value-Added Resellers (VARs), and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to showcase how they can scale their AI offerings for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs).On the second day of the conference, Unigen’s Product Marketing Director of AI, Oliver Baltuch, will deliver a presentation focused on strategies for creating on-prem AI agents. His session will also explore several on-prem server appliances, featuring Unigen's GenAI coding appliance and on-prem transcription appliance.GenAI Coding Appliance DemoAttendees are invited to visit Unigen’s booth to experience a live demonstration of Unigen's GenAI coding appliance. The coding server gives companies a secure, private, and financially stable way to adopt state-of-the-art AI coding capabilities without sacrificing performance or developer experience. By bringing AI safely in-house, companies can accelerate software development, safeguard their IP, and keep costs low and predictable. The Unigen team will be available on-site to discuss product roadmaps for 2026 and detail how Unigen’s solutions address specific channel needs.Additionally, Unigen will highlight the Unigen AI Partner Network, an ecosystem specifically designed for IT channel partners looking to capitalize on the increasing demand for private, high-security AI deployments. Channel providers are invited to join this elite network to leverage high-performance infrastructure and accelerate their go-to-market strategies. Attendees interested in scheduling a meeting with Unigen during the event can contact the company online.About 2026 ChannelPro LIVE: ParsippanyThese in-depth, two-day events feature strategies on selling profitable managed services, turning compliance obligations into recurring revenue, adding automation to improve efficiency, navigating legal issues for MSPs, and much more. ChannelPro LIVE: Parsippany features insights from the IT Channel’s leading practitioners and renowned strategists. Beyond the educational sessions, IT providers from throughout the region connect with the industry’s most innovative vendors during dedicated networking time to form partnerships, discover new tools, and strike deals that fuel growth.About Unigen CorporationFounded in 1991, Unigen is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of OEM products including SSDs, DRAM modules, NVDIMMs, Enterprise IO and AI solutions. Unigen also offers a full array of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) , including design, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the heart of Silicon Valley as well as offshore in Vietnam and Malaysia. Unigen offers its products and services to customers worldwide targeting a broad range of end markets including automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, AI, robotics, clean energy, and IoT. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at Unigen.com.

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