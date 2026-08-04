Governor Newsom invites President Trump to deliver overdue wildfire recovery funding during Los Angeles visit

In June, the Trump White House requested over $80 billion in supplemental funding from Congress for war costs, an Ebola outbreak response in Central Africa, and farm relief, including storm aid, for Florida.. It did not include even a mention of much-needed assistance for Los Angeles wildfire survivors. The president has yet to transmit a disaster recovery funding request to Congress, leaving his promise to survivors unfulfilled.

While Washington, D.C. sits on their hands, California builds

Since the January 2025 Eaton and Palisades fires, California has processed and submitted more than $1.5 billion in FEMA reimbursement claims for emergency response, infrastructure repair, and public facility restoration. FEMA has obligated only $37 million of that amount, approximately 2.5%. In the meantime, the state has advanced its own matching funds so recovery work continues without delay, including debris removal from more than 12,000 properties, emergency housing assistance for thousands of families, and reconstruction of damaged schools and public facilities.

California has also streamlined permitting, deployed strike teams to help survivors navigate insurance claims and FEMA applications, and opened one-stop recovery centers that have served more than 50,000 survivors.

Congress has yet to pass disaster supplemental appropriations for long-term recovery in the communities devastated by the Eaton and Palisades fires, including funding for affordable housing reconstruction and economic recovery programs. This spring, in coordination with local governments, Governor Newsom transmitted an updated request to Trump administration officials focused on the highest-priority programs and immediate local needs. Still, not a dollar of supplemental funding has arrived.

Governor Newsom traveled to Washington in May to discuss recovery directly with U.S. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, and separately with congressional leaders from both parties. Last month, the Governor warned lenders against practices that improperly delay or deny homeowners’ access to insurance payouts they’re owed, as survivors continue to face difficulty accessing coverage more than 18 months after the fires.

Accelerating recovery and protecting communities



Many survivors lost community spaces, historic neighborhood pillars, and schools that made communities feel like home. Governor Newsom and his administration have worked hand-in-hand with survivors, and in partnership with the Legislature to enact key recovery policies, to help communities recover and rebuild stronger. The Governor has helped accelerate the rebuilding of communities by:



Trump abandons LA fire survivors

In addition to taking action to speed rebuilding, the Governor is also standing up for the Altadena, Palisades, and Malibu communities by advocating for long-term federal disaster funding for survivors of last year’s catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires.



Governor Newsom has made multiple requests since February 2025, when President Trump promised he would “take care” of survivors. However, the federal government has yet to approve these funding requests and continues to delay delivering FEMA funding that was already approved.



The federal government plays a critical role as a partner to the state in this long-term recovery effort. Funding in this supplemental appropriation would:

Fund the rebuilding of schools, childcare centers, homes, and vital community facilities.

Keep small businesses open, support the economy, and maintain jobs.

Restore damaged water systems, underground and harden critical infrastructure, and improve sidewalks, streets, and traffic safety.

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