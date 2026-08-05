The Bridge to Recovery Connects with Mental Health Providers at the 2026 Lowcountry Mental Health Conference

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CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bridge to Recovery, a mental health residential program based in Kentucky, recently participated in the 2026 Lowcountry Mental Health Conference, connecting with mental health professionals to discuss innovative approaches to trauma recovery, behavioral health, and emotional healing.Held July 29-31 in Charleston, South Carolina, the Lowcountry Mental Health Conference brings together counselors, psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, marriage and family therapists, and other behavioral health professionals for advanced clinical education and collaboration on today's most pressing mental health topics. This year's conference featured presentations on trauma treatment, grief, eating disorders, solution-focused therapy, and emerging approaches to mental health care.For The Bridge to Recovery, the conference provided an opportunity to engage with clinicians, treatment providers, and mental health leaders who share a commitment to helping individuals heal from the lasting effects of childhood trauma and adverse life experiences.The Bridge to Recovery offers a specialized residential program for mental health that helps participants explore the impact of family of origin trauma, unresolved childhood experiences, and unhealthy codependency patterns that often contribute to anxiety, depression, emotional dysregulation, low self-worth, and other mental health challenges. Through an intensive emotional trauma healing retreat , participants gain greater self-awareness while learning practical tools to foster healing, resilience, and healthier relationships.As awareness surrounding trauma and mental health continues to grow, The Bridge to Recovery remains committed to expanding access to mental health care that provides participants with a deeper understanding of themselves and their personal healing journey. By collaborating with mental health professionals and staying engaged with emerging research and clinical best practices, The Bridge to Recovery continues to strengthen its mission of helping individuals break unhealthy generational patterns, recover from family of origin trauma, and build healthier, more fulfilling lives.About The Bridge to RecoveryThe Bridge to Recovery is a Kentucky-based mental health program specializing in family of origin trauma and codependency issues. Through experiential, trauma-informed workshops, The Bridge to Recovery helps individuals uncover the root causes of emotional pain, develop healthier coping strategies, and create lasting change that supports lifelong mental wellness and healthier relationships.

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