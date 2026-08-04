Public Information Meeting on Installation of Centerline Rumble Strips on Route 63 in Morris

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a virtual public information meeting concerning the installation of centerline rumble strips on Route 63 (Litchfield Road) in Morris on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

The public information meeting is being held to provide the public and local community with the opportunity to offer comments or ask questions regarding the proposed project. A question and answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation, which will be recorded. For instructions on accessing the meeting and ways to provide comments and ask questions, please visit portal.ct.gov/DOTMorris0174-0488.

“This project will install centerline rumble strips as a low-cost, proven safety countermeasure that alerts drivers when they drift out of a lane, reducing head-on collisions and roadway departure crashes,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Project Manager Balazs Szoke. “We encourage the public to attend this meeting to share their feedback with the CTDOT project team to incorporate into the design.”

Right-of-way impacts are not anticipated.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2027 based on the availability of funding, acquisition of rights of way, and approval of permit(s). The estimated construction cost for this project is approximately $8,500. This project is anticipated to be undertaken with 100% state funds.

For audio only, individuals can listen to the meeting by calling 877-853-5257 and enter Meeting ID 837 9763 0040. Individuals that need hearing and/or speech accommodations may dial 711 for Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS). Individuals may also request that project information be mailed to them within one week by contacting Balazs Szoke at TrafficSafety.DOT@ct.gov or 860-594-2745.

Language assistance may be requested by contacting the CTDOT Language Assistance Call Line 860-594-2109. Requests should be made at least five business days prior to the meeting. Language assistance is provided at no cost to the public and efforts will be made to respond to timely requests for assistance.

The recording will also be posted following the meeting in CTDOT’s public meeting playlist at portal.ct.gov/ctdotVPIMarchive. Non-English language closed captioning will be available on YouTube.