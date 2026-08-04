Four Stein Sperling Attorneys Named to The Daily Record's Inaugural MD500 List

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stein Sperling is proud to announce that four of its attorneys have been recognized in The Daily Record's inaugural MD500, a prestigious statewide recognition honoring Maryland's most influential leaders across business, law, government, higher education, nonprofit organizations, healthcare, and other key industries.

Compiled by the editorial team at The Daily Record, the MD500 recognizes individuals who are shaping Maryland's future through exceptional leadership, professional achievement, and lasting impact within their respective fields. Selection is based on independent editorial research and highlights leaders whose influence extends well beyond their organizations.

Representing four distinct legal disciplines, the Stein Sperling attorneys recognized in this year's MD500 include:

Jeff Schwaber – Business Law

Stein Sperling's Managing Partner, Jeff Schwaber has spent more than three decades representing businesses in complex commercial litigation and corporate disputes. A respected leader in Maryland's legal community, Jeff is also the founder of Home Court, a charitable initiative that has raised more than $16 million in support of the Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless.

Darla McClure – Employment Law

Darla McClure serves as Chair of Stein Sperling's Employment Law Practice Group and is a trusted advisor to employers on workplace compliance, employment litigation, executive compensation, and corporate governance. She is widely recognized for helping businesses navigate complex employment matters with practical, strategic counsel. Additionally, Darla was recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2026 “Lawyer of the Year” for Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships) in Washington, D.C..

Julie Christopher – Family Law

Julie Christopher is one of the region's most respected family law attorneys, representing clients in complex divorce, custody, support, and marital property matters. With a strategic yet empathetic approach, she skillfully balances tenacious advocacy with the sensitivity these cases require—helping clients emerge from life's most difficult transitions with their interests protected and their futures secure.

Jamie Alvarado-Taylor – Personal Injury Law

Jamie Alvarado-Taylor is a dedicated advocate for individuals and families who have suffered serious injuries or lost loved ones due to negligence. Fluent in both English and Spanish, she combines thorough case preparation with a client-centered philosophy, ensuring that every person she represents receives attentive, individualized counsel as they seek the justice and compensation they deserve.

The recognition of four attorneys across four separate practice areas reflects Stein Sperling's depth of legal talent and its continued commitment to delivering exceptional counsel to individuals, families, and businesses throughout Maryland and the Washington metropolitan region.

"Having four attorneys recognized in The Daily Record's inaugural MD500 is an incredible honor for our firm," said Tara Mobley, CEO of Stein Sperling. "This recognition reflects the depth of talent and leadership across our firm. Jeff, Darla, Julie, and Jamie have each distinguished themselves through exceptional legal counsel, professional excellence, and an unwavering commitment to serving their clients and our communities. We couldn't be prouder to celebrate this well-deserved achievement."

For nearly 50 years, Stein Sperling has built its reputation on providing sophisticated legal counsel paired with a highly personalized approach to client service. The firm's collaborative culture, commitment to professional excellence, and dedication to community involvement continue to distinguish Stein Sperling as one of the region's premier law firms.

About Stein Sperling

Founded in 1978, Stein Sperling is a full-service law firm serving individuals, families, and businesses throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and beyond. The company has earned numerous local and national recognitions for legal excellence, including a National Tier 1 ranking in Litigation and Controversy – Tax and National Tier 3 rankings in four practice areas in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms®, as well as 19 regional Best Law Firms rankings in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The firm is also proud to have 23 attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers® across 22 practice groups, 11 attorneys recognized as Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch®, 28 attorneys named to Super Lawyers®, and 14 attorneys recognized as Super Lawyers Rising Stars®. These honors reflect the firm's continued commitment to delivering exceptional legal counsel and client service. For more information, visit www.steinsperling.com.



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