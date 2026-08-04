New Hanover County announces opening of Phase 2 expansion at Smith Creek Park

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC – The Phase 2 expansion of Smith Creek Park is officially open for public use.

The expansion adds 85 acres of passive recreation, preserving more than 90 percent of the land in its natural state. The space features a new entrance and parking area at 251 Lake Emerald Drive East off Gordon Road, a restroom and picnic shelter, nature play and environmental education features, and a one-mile paved perimeter trail with an ADA-accessible connection to the park’s lake loop.

"When our community told us through the master plan that green space mattered most, we listened," said Board of Commissioners Chair LeAnn Pierce. "That promise is a park, and it belongs to everyone."

"Less than 10 percent of this land was touched, and that small footprint opens the other 90 percent to everyone to enjoy," said Jodi Rich, Director of New Hanover County Parks & Gardens. "Our team is proud to welcome the community to these trails, and we'll be caring for this land for a long time to come."

Smith Creek Park is open dawn to dusk. The original park, which can be accessed at 633 Shenandoah Street off Gordon Road, opened in 2011 and features a 35-acre spring-fed lake, a 1.3-mile loop trail, a playground, and non-motorized boat access.

For more information on this and other New Hanover County Parks and Gardens facilities, visit Parks.NHCgov.com.