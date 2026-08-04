Talentuch's pre-built Dynamics candidate database now spans Eastern Europe, Turkey, and Latin America
Talentuch has expanded its pre-built Microsoft Dynamics candidate database to cover Eastern Europe, Turkey, and Latin America
A candidate database is only useful if it's current”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talentuch's pre-built Dynamics candidate database now spans Eastern Europe, Turkey, and Latin America
— Violetta Stemasova, CEO of Talentuch
Talentuch has expanded its pre-built Microsoft Dynamics candidate database to cover Eastern Europe, Turkey, and Latin America, three regions the company identifies as having strong and growing pools of Dynamics 365 talent.
The database groups candidates by region and by product specialization within the Dynamics family: Business Central developers in Portugal, Albania, and Macedonia; Finance & Operations and Customer Engagement specialists in Turkey, Albania, Ukraine, and Lithuania; and a growing base of Dynamics consultants in Brazil and Colombia supporting remote engagements for North American clients.
Talentuch built this database through repeated client engagements rather than a single research project. Its work with Ciellos, a Microsoft Partner, produced a deep pool of Business Central developers across the Balkans. Its work with Teqhou did the same for D365 F&O and CE talent in Turkey and the Baltics. Each engagement added candidates to a resource that now supports new searches without starting from zero.
"A candidate database is only useful if it's current," said Violetta Stemasova, CEO of Talentuch. "Ours stays current because we're placing people out of it every month, not because someone updated a spreadsheet once. When a Ciellos or a Teqhou calls with a new role, we're often looking at people we already have a relationship with, not people we're meeting for the first time."
The regional focus is deliberate. Eastern Europe, particularly Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and the Czech Republic, has built a strong SAP and Dynamics talent base over the past decade. Turkey has become a significant source of D365 F&O and CE specialists specifically. Latin America, led by Brazil and Colombia, has grown as a source of Dynamics consultants willing to work remotely with North American and European clients.
Talentuch says the database's value shows up most clearly in searches for hard-to-fill roles: a senior Business Central developer with upgrade experience, for example, is the kind of profile that took one submission to fill for Ciellos because Talentuch already had the right candidate in its pool.
About Talentuch
Talentuch is an ERP and IT recruitment agency placing SAP consultants, Microsoft Dynamics specialists, and technical professionals across Canada, the United States, Europe, Latin America, and globally. The company offers contingency recruitment, flat-fee subscription plans, a managed team recruiter model, and recruitment process outsourcing.
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