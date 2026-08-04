Jafari Law Group Promotes Marissa Morones to Lead Paralegal

Promotion recognizes Ms. Morones’s contributions to the firm and client communication during her first two years with the firm.

Her promotion reflects the responsibility she has earned during her time with the firm we are pleased to recognize her contributions as she reaches this professional milestone.” — Saul Acherman

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jafari Law Group announced today that Marissa Morones has been promoted to Lead Paralegal as she marks her second anniversary with the firm.In her new role, Ms. Morones will continue supporting the firm’s attorneys across employment litigation and intellectual property matters while assuming greater responsibility for coordinating paralegal workflows, case organization, filing procedures, and client communications.“Marissa has shown sound judgment, consistent attention to detail, and a strong commitment to our clients and colleagues,” said Saul Acherman , Managing Attorney of Jafari Law Group. “Her promotion reflects the responsibility she has earned during her time with the firm and the confidence our attorneys place in her work. We are pleased to recognize her contributions as she reaches this professional milestone.”Ms. Morones assists with employment matters from the pre-litigation stage through trial preparation. Her work includes supporting fact development, reviewing and organizing documents, helping prepare discovery requests and responses, coordinating witness interviews, compiling damages information, and maintaining case timelines and litigation calendars.She also supports the firm’s intellectual property practice through domestic and international patent and trademark portfolio management. Her responsibilities include coordinating filings and deadlines involving the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, federal courts, and California state courts.Before joining Jafari Law Group, Ms. Morones earned bachelor’s degrees in Criminology, Law and Society and Psychological Sciences from the University of California, Irvine, where she also completed a minor in Political Science. She later earned a Paralegal Certificate from the university. During her undergraduate studies, she interned with the Public Defender division at the Harbor Justice Center.Ms. Morones is a member of NALA – The Paralegal Association and is working toward completion of its Certified Paralegal program. She is fluent in Spanish and is also studying Portuguese and Russian.The promotion supports Jafari Law Group’s continued investment in the professional development of its staff and in the systems used to manage client matters, court deadlines, intellectual property filings, and communications.About Jafari Law GroupJafari Law Group is an Irvine, California-based law firm representing clients in intellectual property matters, California employment law, and business litigation. The firm serves intellectual property clients throughout the United States and assists employees, employers, entrepreneurs, businesses, and creative professionals with legal disputes and the protection of business and intellectual property interests.For more information, visit https://jafarilawgroup.com

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