Perkins Offers Big Incentive For Opening in Myrtle Beach

Waives royalty fees for new franchisee signings, supports growth in Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perkins Restaurant and Bakery , a leading family-dining restaurant brand known for its homestyle meals, all day value, and iconic bakery, is teaming up with the City of Myrtle Beach to attract new business in the bustling resort city. To sweeten the deal, Perkins is extending an exclusive incentive package featuring zero percent royalty fees for a limited time to new franchisee signings, and the city of Myrtle Beach is offering a Facade Improvement Grant which provides a dollar-for-dollar matching grant of up to $10,000 per project.“Myrtle Beach provides incredible growth potential for franchisees,” said Peter Ortiz , Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management, the parent company of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery. “Our incentive package, along with the business-friendly local government, makes it even more appealing for prospective partners to open a restaurant in this expanding community. All new Perkins signings in Myrtle Beach will have zero percent royalty fees, allowing new owners to earn more.”The Perks of Opening in Myrtle BeachThe popular South Carolina seaside city offers a number of attractive reasons for opening a Perkins restaurant. Top of the list is its strong year-round tourism traffic. The city brings in more than 18 million visitors a year. A large share of the Myrtle Beach visitors are families, an audience that aligns with the brand’s longstanding heritage of breakfast and bakery offerings.Myrtle Beach is considered a vibrant hub of the Grand Strand, a continuous 60-mile stretch of beaches in the northeastern part of South Carolina that is one of the country’s fastest growing populations. Known for its beach activities, the city also offers a variety of entertainment and attractions that extend beyond the shores for residents and vacationers alike.“Myrtle Beach is excited to welcome Perkins to our outstanding selection of restaurants here along The Grand Strand,” said Mayor Mark Kruea, City of Myrtle Beach. “Our residents and millions of visitors always enjoy great food in a great atmosphere. The Myrtle Beach area is ready when you are.”Plating Up For SuccessPerkins brings a strong legacy spanning more than 65 years. As a beloved family dining destination known for serving classic American meals, the brand has a presence in the U.S. and Canada with more than 250 locations and growing.The company continues to attract new franchisees through its flexible build options that meet partners at their business goals. Partners also receive comprehensive support throughout their Perkins journey from the early phases with real estate selection and planning to marketing, operations, and training that help ensure a successful opening and beyond.“As we expand our presence across the country, we continue to strengthen our franchise program that is spotlighted with a proven business model and a system of franchisees who share our passion for quality food and exceptional hospitality,”said Ortiz.The zero percent royalty fees for new signings is available to qualifying franchisees. The incentive is valid through December 2026. The City of North Myrtle Beach Façade Grant Program provides matching funds to support exterior improvements to existing commercial buildings. To learn more about eligibility, visit https://www.nmb.us/829/Facade-Grant-Program . To learn more about Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, including franchising opportunities, visit https://perkinsfranchising.com About Perkins Restaurant & BakeryPerkins Restaurant & Bakery has been a beloved family dining destination for more than 65 years, known for its all-day breakfast, hearty meals, and fresh-baked pies made daily. Perkins serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. With locations across the U.S. and Canada, Perkins continues to serve up classic comfort food and moments that matter.

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