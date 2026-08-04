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Louisiana Black Bear Hunting Lottery Now Open, LDWF Announces

Drawdown Scheduled for Henderson Lake: mid-August through November 2, 2026

LDWF Lake Charles Office to Temporarily Close During Chennault Airshow Activities

The LDWF Lake Charles Office, located at 1025 Tom Watson Road, will close early Aug. 27-28, 2026, during portions of the Chennault International Airshow due to safety requirements associated with the event.

LDWF Enforcement Division Hosting Three Recruiting Open Houses in August

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Louisiana Black Bear Hunting Lottery Now Open, LDWF Announces

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