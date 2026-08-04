Louisiana Black Bear Hunting Lottery Now Open, LDWF Announces

August 04, 2026 Drawdown Scheduled for Henderson Lake: mid-August through November 2, 2026 August 04, 2026 LDWF Lake Charles Office to Temporarily Close During Chennault Airshow Activities The LDWF Lake Charles Office, located at 1025 Tom Watson Road, will close early Aug. 27-28, 2026, during portions of the Chennault International Airshow due to safety requirements associated with the event. August 03, 2026 LDWF Enforcement Division Hosting Three Recruiting Open Houses in August

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