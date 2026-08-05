Sonoran University, Alethios Partner to Bring Signature Clinical Research Tech to the Ric Scalzo Institute

Alethios brings Study Planner and Study Operator to Sonoran, supporting the future of decentralized clinical research in human health

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonoran University of Health Sciences, a leading accredited institution in naturopathic and integrative medicine, and Alethios, a decentralized clinical trial platform, today announced an academic research partnership. The collaboration will bring Alethios' signature research technology — the AI-assisted Study Planner and Study Operator — directly to Sonoran faculty, researchers, and students through the Ric Scalzo Institute for Botanical Research.The partnership is designed to support Sonoran's growing portfolio of botanical and natural health research, equipping its research community with the tools to design, plan, and execute rigorous, decentralized clinical studies. Through access to Alethios' platform, Sonoran's faculty and students will engage directly with modern clinical trial infrastructure — contributing to a broader movement toward citizen science and democratized evidence generation in human health.“Sonoran University is training the next generation of naturopathic researchers, and we want to make sure they have access to the same tools that the most sophisticated clinical teams in the world are using," said Zeenia Framroze, CEO and Founder of Alethios. "This partnership is about more than access to a platform — it's about building a research culture at Sonoran that's equipped for where science is going.”“At Sonoran University of Health Sciences, building the evidence base for natural and integrative medicine is central to who we are,” said Lise Alschuler, ND, MBA, President and CEO, Sonoran University of Health Sciences. “Partnering with Alethios, a leader in the emerging model of decentralized research, is a natural extension of this commitment. Together, we will accelerate the generation of rigorous, meaningful evidence for natural therapeutics and fundamentally advance this field."Through the partnership, Sonoran's research community will gain access to the Alethios Study Planner — an AI-assisted tool that generates complete, IRB-ready study protocols in minutes — and the Study Operator, which manages participants, automates compliance, and maps all study data into a unified dashboard. Together, the two tools represent Alethios' core platform infrastructure for decentralized human research.The Ric Scalzo Institute for Botanical Research, Sonoran's dedicated research center for evidence-based botanical medicine, will serve as the primary home for Sonoran’s studies designed and executed on the platform. Faculty and researchers will receive training from the Alethios team, and ongoing study design support will be available for all active projects.A distinctive element of the partnership is its focus on students and emerging researchers. By embedding Alethios' platform into Sonoran's research programs, the partnership creates a direct pipeline for the next generation of practitioners to develop hands-on experience with modern, decentralized clinical trial methodology — a skillset increasingly in demand across the health and wellness research landscape."Decentralized research is not the future of clinical science — it's the present," said Framroze. "Giving Sonoran students direct experience with this methodology is one of the most meaningful things we can do for the field."For more information on Sonoran University, please visit sonoran.edu. For more information about Alethios, please visit alethios.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.