Moody's Reaffirms South Carolina's Highest Credit Rating, Helping Protect Taxpayer Dollars

August 4, 2026

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced today that Moody's Ratings has reaffirmed South Carolina's Aaa credit rating, the highest rating awarded by the agency. The reaffirmation recognizes the state's strong financial position and disciplined fiscal management while helping keep borrowing costs low and saving taxpayer dollars on public projects across South Carolina.

"South Carolinians expect their tax dollars to be managed wisely, and this rating shows our state continues to meet that expectation," said Treasurer Loftis. "Our taxpayers benefit when we earn the highest possible credit rating. The state can borrow at lower interest rates, saving money that can be reinvested in the roads, schools, bridges, and other services our communities rely on."

In its statement, Moody's cited South Carolina's strong financial position and disciplined approach to budgeting, noting:

"The stable outlook reflects South Carolina's strong financial position, including its purposeful efforts to build reserves and budget conservatively, sustaining financial flexibility through potential periods of uncertainty."

Loftis said the reaffirmation reflects a shared commitment to responsible financial stewardship across state government.

"This rating reflects what can be accomplished when state leaders work together," said Treasurer Loftis. "The General Assembly's commitment to conservative budgeting, combined with the State Treasurer's Office's focus on responsible debt management and financial stewardship, has helped keep South Carolina among the nation's strongest financially."

The State Treasurer's Office Debt Management Division oversees borrowing for the state, its agencies, and certain authorities. The office works year-round to manage the state's debt responsibly, maintain the confidence of investors and rating agencies, and secure the most favorable borrowing terms possible on behalf of South Carolina taxpayers.

"Strong credit ratings are earned over time through discipline, transparency, and sound financial management," Loftis said. "I'm proud of the dedicated professionals in the State Treasurer's Office who work every day to protect South Carolina's financial reputation and help ensure taxpayer dollars go further."