City invests $9 million through Climate Resiliency Fund portfolio

HONOLULU — Mayor Rick Blangiardi today announced the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 Climate Resiliency Fund portfolio, investing $9 million in projects that prepare communities, modernize public infrastructure, strengthen food and water security, restore natural systems, and reduce climate risks before disasters occur. This portfolio marks the first full annual investment strategy under the City’s Climate Resiliency Fund (CRF).

Approved overwhelmingly by voters, the Climate Resiliency Fund (CRF) reflects a simple principle: investing today costs far less than rebuilding tomorrow. Created through a 2024 City charter amendment and implementation legislation, the CRF provides a dedicated and reliable local resource to help Honolulu address accelerating climate impacts.

“Climate change is no longer a future challenge—it is a daily reality affecting our neighborhoods, coastlines, infrastructure, economy, and families,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “This portfolio represents our commitment to safeguarding the people of Oʻahu through purposeful projects being activated this year.”

The FY2027 CRF advances the City’s vision that resilience is not a single project, but an integrated investment across every district and every department. This year’s portfolio includes investments to:

Accelerate residential cesspool conversions in high risk areas

Launch residential renewable energy and resilient retrofits

Strengthen resilient local food systems, including for kūpuna and public housing residents

Enhance community emergency food preparedness

Support comprehensive storm water assessment and master planning

Upgrade public facilities for climate readiness

Expand transit integration and mobility options in urban Honolulu

Increase opportunities for community gardening

Mitigate Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle (CRB) impacts

Provide place-based, community-led climate adaptation projects

Create Indigenous knowledge-informed climate resilience nodes

Improve multilingual climate communication and alerts

A Portfolio Designed for Partnership

The Climate Resiliency Fund was created not only to finance projects, but also to attract additional investment from federal agencies, state partners, philanthropy, nonprofits, universities, and the private sector.

By providing dependable local special funds, the City is better positioned to compete for external grants and accelerate implementation of community priorities identified through the City’s Climate Action Plan, Climate Ready O‘ahu, Oʻahu Resilience Strategy, O‘ahu Food Systems Plan, and the Long-Term Disaster Recovery Plan.

“The City’s Climate Resiliency Fund portfolio is about putting resources where they can make the greatest difference this year,” said Kealoha Fox, chief resilience officer and executive director of the Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency. “As climate risks continue to evolve, we’re investing in practical, innovative solutions that reach residents, protect public assets, and reduce future costs. Climate resilience isn’t just an environmental priority—it’s one of the smartest long-term investments we can make in our economic and community well-being.”

Annual reporting and success measurement by the Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency will provide transparency and accountability while ensuring projects continue delivering measurable benefits to residents. No more than 5% of annual funding is used for administration, and all projects must be capable of encumbering funds within the fiscal year.

New projects are launching now through 2026 into 2027. Learn more at https://www.resilientoahu.org.