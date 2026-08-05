Cornea Specialist Dr. Robert Fish Named on 5280 Magazine's 2026 Top Doctors List

Robert Fish, M.D.

Littleton surgeon recognized in ophthalmology for advanced corneal transplantation and complex cataract care

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Fish, M.D., a partner and cornea specialist at Colorado Eye Consultants, has been named to 5280 Magazine's 2026 Top Doctors list. Each year, this list highlights physicians who are highly respected by their peers in the Denver metro area. Dr. Fish was chosen for his work in ophthalmology.

The list comes together through 5280's partnership with Castle Connolly, a health care research and information company. Doctors reach the roster only by nomination from other physicians, after which Castle Connolly's research staff reviews education, board certification, hospital affiliations, and clinical experience. No listing can be purchased, which is a large part of why patients and referring providers treat the list as a meaningful signal rather than a paid placement.

Dr. Fish often works on the most challenging cases in his field. He performs both routine and complex cataract surgeries, including those complicated by previous cornea transplants or refractive procedures like LASIK or radial keratotomy. He uses advanced transplant techniques such as Descemet's Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK), Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK), Deep Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (DALK), and Penetrating Keratoplasty (PKP). He also offers minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) for patients with moderate to severe glaucoma.

Dr. Fish grew up in Indianapolis and attended Indiana University in Bloomington, where he researched and published work in molecular biology before choosing medicine. He graduated with honors from Indiana University School of Medicine in 2005 and was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha national medical honor society.

He completed his internship at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, then went on to an ophthalmology residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin, where he served as Chief Resident and presented research at national meetings. He later completed a fellowship in cornea, refractive, and external disease at the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Institute in Aurora.

Dr. Fish is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and contributes to the certification process as an oral board examiner and by helping develop the exam curriculum for new candidates. He has served in several roles, including President, on the board of the Colorado Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons, and is a member of the American Eye Study Club. Colleagues across the country often invite him to speak about corneal care.

Dr. Fish cares for patients in the community where he lives. He and his family enjoy biking, hiking, and skiing in the mountains, and they love to travel and explore new places. This appreciation for the world shapes his approach to restoring and protecting vision.

Colorado Eye Consultants began as Corneal Consultants of Colorado and now operates as a full-service practice at 1501 West Mineral Ave. in Littleton. The team treats cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal conditions, dry eye, and strabismus. They also offer LASIK, EVO ICL, oculofacial plastics, aesthetics, contact lenses, emergency eye care, and have an on-site optical shop. Same-day appointments are available.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Fish, call (303) 730-0404 or visit coloradoeyeconsultants.com.

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