Mānoa Valley District Park dog park pathway to temporarily close for stream clearing

Aerial map showing the closed area on the perimeter of Mānoa Valley District Park for a stream clearing project beginning in August 2026.

Beginning Monday, August 3, 2026, the dog park pathway along Kahaloa Drive at Mānoa Valley District Park will be temporarily closed to accommodate a stream clearing project being conducted by the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Facility Maintenance (DFM), the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT), and Goodfellow Bros., Inc.

The stream clearing project is part of ongoing efforts to improve stream capacity, and enhance public safety within the Mānoa community. Work is expected to take approximately two months, weather permitting. Construction activities will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to p.m.

During the project, a portion of the Kahaloa Drive parking lot will also be temporarily closed. However, the main circular dog park area will remain open and accessible through the entrance near the Lowrey Avenue parking lot.

The Department of Facility Maintenance extends its sincere appreciation to the Mānoa community for its patience and understanding while this important work is completed.



For additional information, please contact the Department of Facility Maintenance at (808) 768-3357.

-PAU-



