Influx Marketing is partnering with Pinpoint Creative for a webinar designed specifically for plastic surgeons and aesthetic practice owners

Influx Marketing and Pinpoint Creative Announce Live Branding Masterclass for Plastic Surgeons and Aesthetic Practice Owners

LOS ANGELES, UT, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 4, 2026 — Patients form an opinion about an aesthetic practice well before booking a consultation. They look at the website, photos, reviews, social media, treatment options, office atmosphere, and how the team interacts. Every detail influences trust, perceived value, and whether patients are willing to pay higher fees.

Influx Marketing will discuss this process in Beyond the Logo: How Elite Aesthetic Practices Build Brands Patients Love and Trust, a live webinar happening on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

The one-hour session features Erica Crawford, President of Influx Marketing, and Tami Vileta, Founder and Creative Director of Pinpoint Creative. The presentation ends with an interactive Q&A.

This webinar is designed for plastic surgeons, medspa owners, and leaders in aesthetic practices. It will look at how strong brands help patients choose in a crowded market. Crawford and Vileta will share practical tips for standing out, supporting premium pricing, and building trust from the very first impression.

“Aesthetic practices invest years in clinical skill, patient care, and reputation,” said Crawford. “Their brands should make that value visible before a prospective patient ever enters the office.”

What Attendees Will Learn

The Anatomy of an Elite Brand

Attendees will learn how top aesthetic practices shape patient perception through their positioning, visual identity, messaging, photos, and overall experience. The discussion will show how these parts come together to give patients a clear reason to choose one practice over another.

The Premium Pricing Formula

Clinical excellence should be matched by a strong brand. Crawford and Vileta will explain how practices can make sure their identity, messaging, and patient experience reflect the quality of care they offer. This helps patients see the value behind higher fees.

The Trust Blueprint

Trust grows through evidence, consistency, and personal connection. The speakers will talk about building emotional value by showing provider expertise, sharing patient stories, offering educational content, using social proof, and communicating thoughtfully throughout the patient relationship.

Consistency Over Chaos

A premium brand should feel consistent at every point where patients interact with your practice. Attendees will learn how to review their website, social media, clinic environment, consultation process, and team communication to find and fix gaps that could weaken trust or cause confusion.

A Branding Conversation Built for Aesthetic Medicine

Patients have many choices in the aesthetic market. When several practices look and sound the same, price is often the easiest way for patients to compare them.

A unique brand changes this dynamic. It helps patients recognize your practice, understand its value, and feel confident about moving forward. It also gives your team a clear standard for communication and patient care.

This webinar will give practice leaders a framework to review their current brand and spot the areas that most affect how patients see them.

Webinar Details

Title: Beyond the Logo: How Elite Aesthetic Practices Build Brands Patients Love and Trust

Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026

Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Length: One hour, including an interactive Q&A

Presenters: Erica Crawford, President of Influx Marketing, and Tami Vileta, Founder and Creative Director of Pinpoint Creative

Registration: Sign up to reserve your spot for the webinar

You must register in advance to attend.

About Influx Marketing

Influx Marketing is a digital marketing agency that helps plastic surgery practices, medspas, cosmetic dental offices, and other cash-pay healthcare groups attract more patients. Their team combines brand strategy, web design, SEO, paid ads, content, creative production, analytics, and conversion strategy.

Don’t compete on price alone. Build a brand that patients remember, trust, and choose.

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