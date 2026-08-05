Berrett-Koehler Publishers Launches Montgomery Station Press

New imprint extends BK's editorial, design, and distribution capabilities to more nonfiction authors

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMedia ContactChristy Kirk, Associate Director of MarketingBerrett-Koehler Publishersckirk@bkpub.comBerrett-Koehler Publishers, the independent Oakland-based publisher dedicated to connecting people and ideas to create a world that works for all, today announced the launch of Montgomery Station Press, a new publishing imprint. Berrett-Koehler has been publishing nonfiction books in the areas of personal growth, current affairs, and business for the last 34 years, including the bestsellers "Eat That Frog!" by BrianTracy, "Confessions of an Economic Hit Man" by John Perkins, "The Body Is Not an Apology" by Sonya Renee Taylor, and "Leadership and Self-Deception" by The Arbinger Institute.Montgomery Station Press extends the full range of BK's editorial, design, production, marketing, and distribution capabilities to authors who invest in the publication of their books through a tiered service model.The imprint launches at a moment when independent publishers receive far more submissions than they can accept. Berrett-Koehler reviews more than 2,000 book proposals each year and publishes around 30 new titles, which leaves hundreds of strong projects from mission-aligned authors without a professional publishing home. Montgomery Station Press was designed to close that gap.Books published through Montgomery Station Press are edited by senior BK editors, designed by BK's production staff and partners, and distributed nationally and internationally through Penguin Random House Publisher Services. Titles are included in BK's Edelweiss catalog, represented for subsidiary rights, including at the Frankfurter Buchmesse and the London Book Fair, and available in print, ebook, and audio formats. Authors choose from a Core Package, a Plus or Signature bundle, or à la carte services, and select between two royalty structures."The publishing market has never been more difficult for authors who have something meaningful to say," said Steve Piersanti, founder and publisher of Berrett-Koehler. "Every year, we read manuscripts from thoughtful authors who have the expertise and the audience to make a real contribution, and we simply cannot take them all on through traditional acquisition. Montgomery Station Press is our way of bringing more of those voices to readers without lowering the standard of the work we put into the world.""Our sales team, production team, and marketing team have spent years building the infrastructure that supports BK authors, and Montgomery Station Press lets us extend that infrastructure to authors whose books deserve the same care," said Kristen Frantz, chief operating officer and senior vice president of marketing and sales at Berrett-Koehler. "This is about capacity and access, and about bringing new voices into conversations that need them.""The idea that there is one right path to publication has been out of step with the reality of the market for a while now," said Jeevan Sivasubramaniam, vice president of editorial at Berrett-Koehler. "Authors today have varied needs and goals for their books, and it is right that publishers offer them a range of options in return. Montgomery Station Press is a curated book list that aligns with the mission of Berrett-Koehler. We are thrilled to announce our first titles, "Defining Intelligence: How to Partner with AI for Your Best Work Yet" by Edwin Jansen and "When Trusted with More: Why the 6 Metrics That Built Your Career Won’t Get You to the Top…and What Will" by Azhar Syed, and look forward to more to come.”Authors interested in learning more about Montgomery Station Press can visit www.montgomerystationpress.com or contact Jeevan Sivasubramaniam at jsiva@bkpub.com.About Berrett-Koehler PublishersBerrett-Koehler Publishers is an independent publishing company founded in 1992. As a California Benefit Corporation, BK publishes books that promote positive change in individuals, organizations, and society. The company's publications are distributed worldwide by Penguin Random House Publisher Services and have been translated into 54 languages. Together with its two nonprofit partners—the Berrett-Koehler Foundation and BK Authors, Inc.—BK forms a powerful global network dedicated to creating a world that works for all.About Montgomery Station PressMontgomery Station Press is an imprint of Berrett-Koehler Publishers. The imprint extends the full range of BK's editorial, design, production, marketing, and distribution capabilities to authors who invest in the publication of their books through a tiered service model, including worldwide distribution through Penguin Random House Publisher Services and foreign and subsidiary rights representation.# # #

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