Jittery Joe's Coffee Recognized As One of Newsweek's Best Premium Coffee Brands of 2026

Jittery Joe's bagged blends getting ready to be enjoyed. Jittery Joe’s x ASW Distillery come together for the Fiddler Bourbon Barrel-Aged Coffee Jittery Joe's sources premium green coffee beans through established direct trade relationships with farms around the world.

Jittery Joe's, one of the Southeast’s most respected specialty small-batch coffee roasters, secures seventh spot on Newsweek’s Best Premium Coffee Brands list.

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the Southeast’s most respected specialty small-batch coffee roasters has increased its influence this past week, making Newsweek’s ‘Best Premium Coffee Brands’ list. Jittery Joe’s Coffee, the Athens, Georgia-based purveyor also known for its creative collaborations and partnerships, initially made a list of twenty other premium brands from around the world, chosen by travel experts, panelists, and contributors. A month-long voting period by readers based on each brand's exceptional quality and distinctive excellence resulted in ten of these brands being officially recognized by Newsweek as one of the Best Premium Coffee Brands of 2026. Jittery Joe’s was joined by Klatch Coffee, Death Wish Coffee Co., Illy, Devoción Coffee, Kicking Horse Coffee, Peet’s Coffee, Sightglass Coffee, Stumptown Coffee Roasters, and Counter Culture Coffee.

For those new to Jittery Joe’s, the thirty-plus-year-old roaster has built a reputation for creating coffees that fit the way people actually drink them and are looking for- an elevated product to be enjoyed at home. Committed to a true farm-to-cup philosophy, the brand sources premium green coffee beans through established direct trade relationships with farms around the world, importing beans from more than 15 countries and roasting each batch with care to ensure the highest quality in every bag or can and a dynamic flavor in every cup.

Offering over thirty active blends and offerings, including its newly announced Kokoro Matcha Latte, which features imported world-class ceremonial matcha from the Aichi Prefecture of Japan, collaborations have long been part of the brand’s identity, shaped by music, arts, and creative culture, with past partnerships spanning musicians, local institutions, and community-driven initiatives.

With this recent recognition from Newsweek, Jittery Joe’s Coffee franchise program, expanding its footprint throughout the Southeast, is timely. With cafes already located throughout the Athens area, at the Ritz-Carlton in Downtown Atlanta, and available at establishments across Georgia, Jittery Joe’s has opened the door to passionate entrepreneurs who want to be part of this caffeinated movement through its new drive-thru concepts. Full details on franchise opportunities, including its drive-thru concept, can be found at https://jitteryjoes.coffee.

Visit www.jitteryjoes.com for the most up-to-date information on Jittery Joe’s Coffee and to shop online. Stay connected on Instagram @JitteryJoesCoffee and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jitteryjoes.

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