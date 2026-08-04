Governor Hochul Announces Work Now Underway on RochesterWorks $14.5 Million Downtown Career Center

Facility Located at Monroe Community College’s Downtown Campus in Rochester Will Offer One-Stop Wrap-Around Career Services

NYS Investment in Equitable Workforce Development Training is an Important Part of Region’s Comprehensive Strategy to Revitalize Communities and Grow the Economy

Governor Hochul today announced that work is underway on RochesterWorks new 24,000 square-foot Downtown Career Center at Monroe Community College’s downtown campus in the city of Rochester. The comprehensive one-stop career center will invite the co-location of fellow agencies, improving workforce development and supportive wrap-around services to members of the community seeking employment or training for career pathways improve access by directly linking service providers with jobs seekers, enhancing the ability to navigate a career pathway more easily. The project aims to remove barriers to participation in the workforce that most acutely impact populations that are historically underrepresented in the labor force.

“The RochesterWorks Downtown Career Center project supports my administration’s focused efforts to reshape New York's approach to workforce development training,” Governor Hochul said. “With this one-stop shop approach, job seekers will be linked with employers and learn the skills needed for high-demand jobs, creating the opportunity for greater success. This project represents an investment in the future of the region and our state's economy.”

RochesterWorks is a nonprofit organization that serves as the workforce development board for Monroe County, providing free employment, training and career services for job seekers, as well as recruitment and grant resources for local businesses. They expect to be fully operational at the new site in September of 2027.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “The RochesterWorks Career Center is a testament to what’s possible when we come together with a shared vision. When it opens, the Career Center will bolster our workforce pipeline, more efficiently connecting students and job seekers with employers and opportunities. Thank you to Governor Hochul for investing in our students, our workforce and our economy.”

RochesterWorks CEO Dave Seeley said, “RochesterWorks is excited to break ground on our new Comprehensive One-Stop Career Center at Monroe Community College's Downtown Campus. This new location will make our services more accessible to both job seekers and employers while strengthening our partnership with MCC. Whether you're entering the workforce for the first time or are an experienced worker seeking new skills and career opportunities, this facility will create a seamless pathway from career exploration and training to employment. We are grateful to the many public and private partners whose generous investments are making this project possible and helping us create what will be the premier One-Stop Career Center in New York State.”

The new regional workforce development center is supported by a $5.5 million investment made through the transformational Regional Revitalization Partnership (RRP) to assist with the effort. The total project cost has been placed at $14.5 million.

Developed through a collaborative effort, the RRP is a $300 million private and public regional co-investment in three interconnected geographic areas: Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Rochester. The partnership will maximize social and economic impact by co-investing in projects and programs aimed at improving economic conditions to benefit these communities’ residents and businesses. It builds upon and accelerates collaborative, community-driven bodies of work that are already underway. New York has committed $200 million; Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, along with other philanthropic and corporate partners committed $81 million; and the remaining $19 million is coming from each city’s local government.

MCC’s downtown campus is also home to the New York State supported Finger Lakes Workforce Development (FWD) Center, which is focused on short-term and accelerated, technology-oriented training programs that place individuals in high-demand jobs within advanced manufacturing, information technology, skilled trades, apprenticeship-related instruction and professional services.

MCC will also lead the Finger Lakes ON-RAMP center in partnership with RochesterWorks. The proposed center includes a flagship location at the Finger Lakes Workforce Development Center located on Monroe Community College's downtown Rochester campus. The center will train future employees in advanced manufacturing, semiconductor development and manufacturing, robotics, electronics, smart technologies, associated skilled trades, clean energy manufacturing and other high-demand skills to support regional employers

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Our support for the RochesterWorks and Finger Lakes Workforce Development Center at MCC’s downtown campus will further strengthen the critical workforce development efforts underway in the region, helping to advance Governor Hochul’s broader statewide goals. This innovative and collaborative initiative will offer job seekers convenient access to training opportunities that promote pathways to promising professional careers.”

Read the full press release here.