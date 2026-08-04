Why I serve: Senior Airman Daniel Sween

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – Surrounded by the sights and sounds of New York City, a young boy would watch as the buses pass by. As he studied the movements of their drivers, he knew exactly what he wanted to do when he grew up.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Sween, 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron dispatcher, was interested in large vehicles from a very young age.

“I found everything interesting about them: how the bus turns, how you have to perfectly measure in your head to make tight turns safely,” said Sween. “It was very intriguing.”

Growing up in New York City, Sween noted the sizable public transportation system: trains creating a network above and below ground, and buses filling the crowded streets.

However, it wasn’t just buses that interested Sween. As he grew older, he found interest in other large vehicles like forklifts, tractor-trailers, and tow trucks. After speaking with other family members, he decided to join the Air Force.

“I wanted a job where I could drive almost anything,” said Sween. “The Air Force was really the only place I could go that allowed me that freedom.”

After joining in 2023, Sween later deployed in support of Operation Midnight Hammer.

“I felt really challenged on deployment, both physically and mentally” said Sween. “That was a time where I thought, ‘Yeah, this is what I joined for.’”

After returning from deployment, Sween decided that he wanted to take the next step in his pursuit of excellence. He began working on a degree in communications to eventually pursue commissioning as a public affairs officer.

“I’m a person that’s really focused on my purpose and what it is,” said Sween. “So joining the Air Force was a great way to find a bigger purpose in my everyday work.”

Many years after watching buses crowd the streets of New York City, Sween found what he had been searching for: not just the opportunity to drive large vehicles, but a career, and a purpose.

As he continues serving in logistics and working towards a career as a public affairs officer, he remains committed to challenging himself and making an impact wherever the Air Force needs him.