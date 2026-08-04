Lost in 1950, Korean War Soldier to be Laid to Rest in Texas
In the Summer of 1950, Gibson was a member of Battery A, 555th Field Artillery Battalion, 5th Regimental Combat Team, Eighth U.S. Army. He was reported missing in action on Aug. 12 in the vicinity of Pongam-ni, Republic of Korea (South Korea). The U.S. Army changed his status to Killed in Action on March 16, 1951, after receiving evidence of his death. Gibson was initially declared non recoverable on Jan. 16, 1956.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Gibson on Nov. 26, 2025.
For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Gibson, please visit: [https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4337243/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-smith-l/](https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4348458/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-gibson-a/)
U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.
Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Leatherwood Funeral Home, 325-597-0714.
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