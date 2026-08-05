Dr. Lance Forstot of Colorado Eye Consultants Named a 2026 Top Doctor by 5280 Magazine

Lance Forstot, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Founding partner and corneal specialist earns recognition on the magazine's annual list of the Denver metro area's best physicians

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Eye Consultants is pleased to share that Dr. Lance Forstot, M.D., F.A.C.S., has been named a Top Doctor by 5280 magazine for 2026. Dr. Forstot, a board-certified ophthalmologist, corneal specialist, and founding partner, was recognized in ophthalmology on the magazine's annual list of top physicians in the Denver area.

Every year, 5280 works with Castle Connolly, a healthcare research company, to find the region's top doctors. The selection is based on nominations from other physicians and a review of each doctor's credentials, training, and reputation. Since doctors cannot pay to be included, this list is considered one of the most trusted in the country.

This honor adds to Dr. Forstot's long history of recognition from his peers. He has been listed among the nation's top ophthalmologists since 1981 and has been on Castle Connolly's "America's Top Doctors" list since 2000.

During his career, Dr. Forstot has always aimed to help every patient improve their quality of life. He founded the practice over forty years ago, then called Corneal Consultants of Colorado, with this principle in mind. Today, Colorado Eye Consultants still follows this mission, focusing on preserving sight. Dr. Forstot specializes in advanced surgical and non-surgical treatments for corneal and external eye diseases.

Dr. Forstot graduated with honors from Princeton University as a member of Phi Beta Kappa, then earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He completed an internship at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, served two years with the U.S. Public Health Service and the Coast Guard, and finished both his ophthalmology residency and fellowship in corneal and external diseases at the University of Florida College of Medicine.

Dr. Forstot has received both an Honor Award and a Senior Honor Award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology. He has been President of the Contact Lens Association of Ophthalmologists and has served as Medical Director of the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank for over 30 years. Most recently, he was a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

He has twice been named Faculty Teacher of the Year and has spent over 35 years serving veterans as a faculty member at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Denver. Dr. Forstot has also been active in clinical research and FDA trials, and was one of the first surgeons in the country to perform corneal crosslinking for keratoconus.

Today, Dr. Forstot works with a team of board-certified ophthalmologists and optometrists at the Littleton office. Patients can receive care for cataract surgery, corneal procedures, LASIK, EVO ICL, dry eye, glaucoma and retina care, oculofacial plastics, aesthetics, and access a full optical shop. The practice also offers same-day appointments and personalized treatment plans.

To learn more about Dr. Forstot or to schedule an appointment at Colorado Eye Consultants, visit 1501 West Mineral Ave., Suite 100 in Littleton, call (303) 730-0404, or go to coloradoeyeconsultants.com.

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