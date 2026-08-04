Talentuch builds dedicated recruitment desk for D365 Business Central developers and consultants
Talentuch has established a dedicated recruitment desk focused exclusively on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central developers and consultants
Talentuch has established a dedicated recruitment practice focused exclusively on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central developers and consultants, a response to what the company describes as consistent, recurring demand from Microsoft partners and mid-market companies running BC implementations.
Business Central sits in a specific spot in the Dynamics product family. It serves small and mid-market companies, which means the partner ecosystem around it is large and constantly hiring, but the pool of developers who understand both the AL programming language and the practical realities of BC implementation work is smaller than the demand for it.
Talentuch's BC practice is staffed by recruiters who work exclusively on Business Central searches, rather than splitting attention across the full Dynamics product family. The company says this has already shown up in one of its longest-running client relationships: its work with Ciellos has included dozens of Business Central placements across Portugal, Albania, and Macedonia, three markets where Talentuch had built a pre-existing candidate pool before the BC practice formalized the specialization.
"Business Central hiring often requires looking beyond keywords," said Violetta Stemasova, CEO of Talentuch. "Two developers may have similar resumes, but very different project experience. That's why we try to understand the context behind their work as early as possible in the hiring process."
Talentuch sources BC candidates from Eastern Europe, Portugal, Albania, and Macedonia in particular, markets the company has identified as having strong and growing BC talent pools, alongside North America and Latin America.
Talentuch has run ERP recruitment for over ten years and holds a 4.9 rating on Clutch across more than 30 verified reviews, including engagements with Microsoft partners hiring specifically for Business Central roles.
The dedicated practice formalizes a specialization Talentuch had already been building through repeat client work.
About Talentuch
Talentuch is an ERP and IT recruitment agency placing SAP consultants, Microsoft Dynamics specialists, and technical professionals across Canada, the United States, Europe, Latin America, and globally. The company offers contingency recruitment, flat-fee subscription plans, a managed team recruiter model, and recruitment process outsourcing.
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