Federal Reserve Board announces approval of the application by Banco Santander, S.A. and Santander Holdings USA, Inc.
August 04, 2026
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of the application by Banco Santander, S.A. and Santander Holdings USA, Inc.
For release at 4:30 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced its approval of the application by Banco Santander, S.A., of Madrid, Spain, and Santander Holdings USA, Inc., of Boston, Massachusetts, to acquire Webster Financial Corporation, and thereby indirectly acquire Webster Bank, National Association, both of Stamford, Connecticut.
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