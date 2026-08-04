Federal Reserve Board announces approval of the application by FS Bancorp, Inc.
August 04, 2026
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of the application by FS Bancorp, Inc.
For release at 4:30 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced its approval of the application by FS Bancorp, Inc., of Mountlake Terrace, Washington, to merge with Pacific West Bancorp, and thereby indirectly acquire Pacific West Bank, both of West Linn, Oregon.
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