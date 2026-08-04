WASTELESS BIO AND BADASS LABS PARTNER TO CUT COSTS AND WASTE FOR BIOTECH STARTUPS BY LAB EQUIPMENT SOURCING AND REHOMING

#1 Non-Profit Biotech Incubator

A transatlantic partnership gives biotech startups lower-cost access to lab equipment while reducing waste and Scope 3 emissions through circular sourcing.

Biotech startups are under pressure to do more with less in the current funding environment, and procurement is one of the fastest ways to extend the runway.” — Matej Metkovic

ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wasteless Bio, the online marketplace for surplus life-science equipment, consumables, and reagents, and BADASS Labs, the nonprofit biotech incubator based in Alameda, California, today announced a strategic partnership to reduce procurement costs and waste.The collaboration links BADASS Labs and its Mission Booster Procurement service with Wasteless Bio's circular marketplace. Together, the two organizations give biotech founders a way to source high-quality lab equipment at a fraction of the cost of buying new, and a trusted channel to recover value from surplus inventory that would otherwise sit idle or head to landfill.For early-stage life-science companies, procurement and lab costs are two of the largest and least glamorous drains on startup runway. Studies show that more than 20 percent of life-science consumables go unused, and the industry accounts for an estimated 9 percent of global emissions. By pairing BADASS Labs' operational support and purchasing power with Wasteless Bio's resale platform, the partnership addresses both problems at once: lower costs for founders and less waste for the planet."Great science should never stall over a budget line or a supply chain," said Dr. David Kiewlich, Founder and CEO of BADASS Labs. "Our mission has always been to remove the barriers that slow founders down. Partnering with Wasteless Bio lets us stretch every dollar our members spend, give surplus equipment a second life, and help our community build with a lighter footprint.""By partnering with BADASS Labs, we’re giving founders immediate access to quality equipment and consumables at lower cost. This helps reduce barriers to innovation and increases the chances of biotech companies succeeding. At the same time, we’re supporting a more sustainable approach to research, which is one of the core parts of Wasteless Bio’s mission,” said Matej Metkovic, CEO of Wasteless Bio.HOW THE PARTNERSHIP WORKSSource and save. BADASS Labs members and Mission Booster Procurement clients gain streamlined access to Wasteless Bio's listings of surplus, unused, and second-hand lab instruments, consumables, and reagents, often at a substantial discount to list price.Recover value. Founders with surplus equipment can list those assets on Wasteless Bio to turn idle inventory into recovered capital and additional runway.Reduce waste. Every reused instrument keeps materials in circulation longer, cutting the Scope 3 emissions tied to manufacturing new equipment and reducing landfill and incineration waste.The partnership reflects that sustainability and startup economics can align. For the founders BADASS Labs supports, a longer runway can be the difference between a stalled project and a funded one. For the industry at large, better reuse of existing resources is one of the few practical, profit-aligned ways to lower its environmental footprint.BADASS Labs has supported dozens of biotech ventures since opening in 2020, with a success rate far above the industry norm and client companies that have collectively raised more than 900 million dollars. Wasteless Bio, founded in 2024 and now operating in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States, serves researchers, universities, and life-science organizations seeking affordable equipment and a sustainable way to manage surplus.Biotech founders, lab managers, and life-science organizations interested in the partnership can learn more at wasteless.bio and badasslabs.org.ABOUT WASTELESS BIOWasteless Bio is a marketplace for surplus life science equipment and consumables, helping organizations reduce costs and lead times through compliant, verified resale. Labs can source vetted equipment, consumables, and reagents at 50 to 90 percent below new prices while avoiding OEM back orders, and recover value from surplus assets by reselling or redistributing them, keeping projects on track and resources in circulation. Learn more at wasteless.bio.ABOUT BADASS LABSBADASS Labs (Bay Area Disruptor And Start Up Support Labs) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) biotech incubator based in Alameda, California, committed to supporting fearless innovators, early-stage biotech startups, and scientific entrepreneurs. By offering world-class shared and private laboratory space, unlimited access to advanced equipment, full operational support, and its Mission Booster Procurement service, BADASS Labs helps turn visionary research into impact-driven solutions. The organization takes zero equity and makes no claim to member intellectual property. Visit badasslabs.org or call 510-824-4353 to learn more.MEDIA CONTACTMatej MetkovicWasteless Bio+44 7554570395matej@wasteless.bio

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