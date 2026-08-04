Ontario Tower Buzzers, Valentine Brothers Host Inclusive Baseball Camp for Athletes with Disabilities

Logo of the Ontario Tower Buzzers Zach and Patrick Valentine are welcomed as the newest members of The Hive by the Ontario Tower Buzzers during the "Thriving Beyond the First Pitch: One Swing at a Time" baseball camp hosted by the Tower Buzzers. [Photo credit: Leonardo Eriman] Athletes attending the "Thriving Beyond the First Pitch: One Swing at a Time," baseball camp hosted by the Ontario Tower Buzzers and Valentine Brothers, Tower Buzzers coaches and players provided personalized instruction in baseball fundamentals.

More than 100 Athletes and Family Members Attended "Thriving Beyond the First Pitch: One Swing at a Time," at ONT Field in Ontario, California

It’s so important to have people advocating for the disability community because when you come together as a community to provide experiences like this, that’s where change really comes.” — Pat Valentine

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ontario Tower Buzzers, the Single-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Zach and Pat Valentine, nationally recognized disability advocates and social media creators known as the Valentine Brothers, hosted 70 athletes with disabilities Saturday for "Thriving Beyond the First Pitch: One Swing at a Time," a free inclusive baseball camp at ONT Field. Including family members, coaches, and volunteers, total attendance exceeded 100 people.

In addition to a special tour of the facilities, Tower Buzzers coaches and players worked side by side with the campers, providing personalized instruction in throwing, catching, hitting, base running, and teamwork. The event emphasized participation, confidence-building and fun over competition, ensuring every athlete experienced success both on and off the field.

"This was an exciting opportunity for our players to welcome these young athletes into our clubhouse, weight room, and batting cages before working with them on the field," said John Shoemaker, manager of the Ontario Tower Buzzers. “Seeing their excitement as they experienced ONT Field made the day especially rewarding.”

The camp was hosted in partnership with the Valentine Brothers, Zach and Pat Valentine, nationally recognized social media creators and advocates for individuals with Down syndrome and disabilities. Together, the brothers have built an online community of more than nine million followers by promoting kindness, inclusion and acceptance.

“It’s so important to have people advocating for the disability community because when you come together as a community to provide experiences like this, that’s where change really comes,” said Pat Valentine. “The Tower Buzzers and their team put on an amazing event. None of this is possible without people who want to spread kindness, inclusion, and love.”

During the two-hour camp, athletes focused on throwing, catching, hitting, base running, and teamwork, receiving individual instruction and encouragement from five Tower Buzzers coaches and players. The event concluded with group activities, team photos, and recognition of each athlete’s accomplishments.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do,” said Allan Benevides, general manager of the Ontario Tower Buzzers. “Seeing 70 athletes experience the joy of baseball alongside our coaches and players was incredibly rewarding. We’re proud to partner with the Valentine Brothers to create opportunities that make our game more welcoming and accessible for everyone.”

Each participant received two complimentary tickets to a future Ontario Tower Buzzers game, allowing families to continue experiencing baseball together beyond the camp.

The event reflects the Ontario Tower Buzzers' commitment to making a positive impact throughout the Inland Empire by creating opportunities that extend beyond the baseball diamond and strengthen connections within the community.

About the Ontario Tower Buzzers

The Ontario Tower Buzzers are the Single-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team plays its home games at ONT Field in Ontario, California, and is committed to delivering affordable, community-focused professional baseball to fans throughout the Inland Empire.

The Ontario Tower Buzzers’ community programs and fan experiences are supported by corporate partners including ONT Airport, Cardenas Markets, Hershiser Chevrolet, Legends Attic, Morongo, San Antonio Regional Hospital, and LiUNA!. These partnerships help the organization expand youth baseball, educational outreach, and community engagement throughout the Inland Empire.

For tickets, schedules, and event details, visit www.milb.com/ontario.

© 2026 Minor League Baseball. All rights reserved.

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