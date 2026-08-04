Vasili Razhnou Features on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine's Dynamic Healthcare Leaders to Follow in 2026 Edition

Exeleon Magazine proudly announces Vasili Razhnou, Founder and CEO of MEDvidi, as the cover feature of its Dynamic Healthcare Leaders to Follow in 2026 edition.

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exeleon Magazine, one of the leading global business publications, proudly announces Vasili Razhnou, Founder and CEO of MEDvidi , as the cover feature of its Dynamic Healthcare Leaders to Follow in 2026 edition.With more than 15 years of experience in healthcare technology and a career dedicated to solving real-world healthcare challenges, Vasili has built MEDvidi into a nationwide telehealth platform that is redefining access to mental healthcare. By combining telemedicine, intelligent clinical workflows, and artificial intelligence, MEDvidi is helping providers deliver more efficient, personalized, and accessible care while reducing administrative burden.In his exclusive cover story with Exeleon Magazine, Vasili shares his vision for the future of healthcare, emphasizing that artificial intelligence should enhance clinical expertise rather than replace it. His long-term mission is to build advanced AI-enabled healthcare delivery systems that improve patient outcomes while preserving the trust and human connection at the heart of medicine."Vasili Razhnou represents a new generation of healthcare leaders who understand that innovation is most impactful when it empowers both clinicians and patients," said Daryl Yeung, Editor-in-Chief of Exeleon Magazine. "His work demonstrates how artificial intelligence can strengthen healthcare delivery while keeping compassion and quality at its core."The Dynamic Healthcare Leaders to Follow in 2026 edition celebrates visionary healthcare executives, entrepreneurs, and innovators who are transforming the future of medicine through leadership, technology, and patient-focused innovation. Vasili Razhnou's feature highlights his entrepreneurial journey, the evolution of MEDvidi, and his perspective on the growing role of AI in shaping modern healthcare.About Exeleon MagazineExeleon Magazine is a leading global business publication dedicated to featuring entrepreneurs, executives, innovators, and organizations driving meaningful change across industries. Through exclusive cover stories, interviews, and special editions, the magazine showcases leaders whose ideas and innovations are shaping the future of business, healthcare, technology, finance, and beyond.

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