SCORE Washington Launches Tech Pitch Contest to Build Investment-Ready Startups

On September 16, SCORE Washington District will bring together technology entrepreneurs together to pitch innovative ideas.

SHORELINE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCORE Washington District is bringing together entrepreneurs, mentors, and investors for its upcoming Technology Entrepreneurs Pitch Contest . The initiative is designed to help early-stage technology companies transform innovative ideas into scalable, investment-ready businesses.The program provides a unique platform where entrepreneurs refine critical skills, validate business opportunities, and prepare for future funding. Throughout the journey, participants are paired with experienced technology mentors to strengthen their business models and build comprehensive pitch decks.The contest supports startups across a wide range of sectors, including artificial intelligence, fintech, cybersecurity, software, hardware, life sciences, and renewable energy.The final pitch event will take place on September 16, 2026, at the Shoreline City Hall. Top-scoring entrepreneurs will present their companies live before a distinguished panel of investors, industry experts, and business leaders, followed by an interactive Q&A session. Winning companies will receive multiple awards celebrating innovation and growth potential.“Washington’s technology ecosystem is built on innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurship,” said Jennifer Bussinger, SCORE West Regional Vice President. “Our goal is to create a supportive environment where entrepreneurs gain knowledge, build confidence, develop meaningful connections, and take important steps toward becoming investment-ready companies.”Beyond the competition, the event serves as a premier networking platform connecting promising founders with investors, bankers, startup executives, and technology leaders.How to AttendThis is an invite-only event. Members of the public, media, and tech community interested in attending the pitch presentations and the subsequent networking session can contact us for further information and registration at techpitchcontest@scorevolunteer.org. You can learn more by contacting or visiting https://tinyl.co/4bdT Thank You to Our SponsorsThe SCORE Washington Technology Entrepreneurs Pitch Contest is made possible through the generous support of nClouds, ngentix, Logic Inbound, Edmonds College, SuperDump, MasterFund, Fluent, City of Shoreline, Signarama, and Chizen Creative Studio. Their commitment provides entrepreneurs with the resources and connections needed to strengthen Washington’s innovation community.About SCORESince 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at www.score.org Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.

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