Northwestern Memorial Hospital Earns U.S. News Honor Roll Recognition for 15th Consecutive Year

Multiple Northwestern Medicine hospitals achieved national specialty rankings, top regional placements and high-performing distinctions across key areas of care

For the 15th consecutive year, Northwestern Memorial Hospital has once again been recognized among the nation’s elite hospitals, retaining its prestigious Honor Roll designation in the 2026-2027 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings. Northwestern Memorial Hospital remained nationally ranked in 10 specialties, with all 10 ranked among the nation’s top 10 programs.

“These results reflect the extraordinary dedication of our physicians, nurses and team members who work every day to deliver exceptional care for our patients and communities,” said Howard Chrisman, MD, president and chief executive officer, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. “To be recognized among the nation’s very best hospitals, while seeing meaningful improvements across so many clinical specialties, speaks to our unwavering commitment to advancing medicine, improving outcomes and providing the highest quality care close to home. Most importantly, these rankings reflect the trust our patients place in us and the outstanding care they receive throughout Northwestern Medicine.”

Northwestern Memorial Hospital once again achieved regional No. 1 (tie) rankings in Illinois and Chicago metropolitan area. New this year, additional regional specialty rankings were awarded for Cancer; Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery; and Orthopaedics. Northwestern Memorial achieved No. 1 in Illinois and Chicago metropolitan area for all three specialties.

Northwestern Memorial’s nationally ranked programs include:

Cancer (No. 8); Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (No. 7); Diabetes & Endocrinology (No. 5); Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (No. 4); Geriatrics (No. 4); Neurology & Neurosurgery (No. 2); Obstetrics & Gynecology (No. 5); Orthopaedics (No. 7); Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (No. 4); and Urology (No. 7).

The rankings also highlight strong performance across Northwestern Medicine’s regional hospitals:

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital is No. 6 in Illinois and the Chicago metropolitan area and earned a national ranking in Obstetrics & Gynecology (No. 48, tie), is designated “High Performing” in Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery, Diabetes & Endocrinology, and Orthopaedics. The hospital achieved a new regional specialty recognition in Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (No. 5) and Orthopaedics (No. 6). The hospital achieved “High Performing” in 16 eligible Procedures & Conditions.

is No. 6 in Illinois and the Chicago metropolitan area and earned a national ranking in Obstetrics & Gynecology (No. 48, tie), is designated “High Performing” in Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery, Diabetes & Endocrinology, and Orthopaedics. The hospital achieved a new regional specialty recognition in Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (No. 5) and Orthopaedics (No. 6). The hospital achieved “High Performing” in 16 eligible Procedures & Conditions. Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest Hospital moved up to No. 7 in Illinois and the Chicago metropolitan area and earned national rankings in 5 specialties (Diabetes & Endocrinology No. 29; Gastroenterology & GI Surgery No. 40; Geriatrics No. 46; Neurology & Neurosurgery No. 45 (tie); and Orthopaedics, No. 34(tie)), is designated as “High Performing” in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, and is regionally ranked No. 3 in Orthopaedics. The hospital achieved “High Performing” in 11 eligible Procedures & Conditions.

moved up to No. 7 in Illinois and the Chicago metropolitan area and earned national rankings in 5 specialties (Diabetes & Endocrinology No. 29; Gastroenterology & GI Surgery No. 40; Geriatrics No. 46; Neurology & Neurosurgery No. 45 (tie); and Orthopaedics, No. 34(tie)), is designated as “High Performing” in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, and is regionally ranked No. 3 in Orthopaedics. The hospital achieved “High Performing” in 11 eligible Procedures & Conditions. Northwestern Medicine McHenry, Huntley and Woodstock Hospitals combined ranked No. 11 (tie) in both Illinois and the Chicago metropolitan area and designated as “High Performing” in 1 specialty (Orthopaedics), and No. 9 in Illinois and Chicago metropolitan area for a regional ranking in Orthopaedics. McHenry, Huntley and Woodstock Hospitals achieved “High Performing” in 11 Procedures & Conditions.

combined ranked No. 11 (tie) in both Illinois and the Chicago metropolitan area and designated as “High Performing” in 1 specialty (Orthopaedics), and No. 9 in Illinois and Chicago metropolitan area for a regional ranking in Orthopaedics. McHenry, Huntley and Woodstock Hospitals achieved “High Performing” in 11 Procedures & Conditions. Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital ranked No. 13 (tie) in Illinois and No. 13 (tie) in the Chicago metropolitan area and achieved “High Performing” in 10 Procedures & Conditions.

ranked No. 13 (tie) in Illinois and No. 13 (tie) in the Chicago metropolitan area and achieved “High Performing” in 10 Procedures & Conditions. Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital ranked No. 13 (tie) in Illinois and the Chicago metropolitan area with 1 specialty ranked as “High Performing” (Diabetes & Endocrinology). Delnor achieved “High Performing” in 8 eligible Procedures & Conditions.

ranked No. 13 (tie) in Illinois and the Chicago metropolitan area with 1 specialty ranked as “High Performing” (Diabetes & Endocrinology). Delnor achieved “High Performing” in 8 eligible Procedures & Conditions. Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital achieved “High Performing” in 2 Procedures & Conditions.

achieved “High Performing” in 2 Procedures & Conditions. Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital ranked No. 2 in Illinois and Chicago metropolitan area and nationally ranked in Rehabilitation at No. 40.

For more information, please go to Best Hospitals | U.S. News Hospital Rankings and Ratings.