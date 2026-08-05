98 Buck Social Rebrands as Engage365 After Serving More Than 20,000 Businesses

Rebrand reflects the company's evolution into a business growth partner helping small businesses thrive through marketing, AI, automation, and technology.

Small businesses are entering one of the biggest technological shifts in decades. We want to be the partner that helps them grow through marketing, AI, automation, and technology.” — Robbie Sosna, President & CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began in 2015 as an affordable social media management company has evolved into a full-service marketing and technology partner. Today, 98 Buck Social announced it has officially rebranded as Engage365 , reflecting the company's growth beyond social media into a broader suite of marketing, technology, and business solutions.Over the past 11 years, the company has served more than 20,000 businesses across all 50 states, created more than 2 million social media posts, and earned a 4.6-star Google rating backed by more than 280 customer reviews. As client needs expanded, so did the company's services.Originally known for helping small businesses maintain a consistent social media presence, Engage365 now provides paid advertising, search engine optimization (SEO), website design and development, review management, AI-powered business solutions, business automation, and custom software development—all designed to help businesses attract more customers and operate more efficiently."The name 98 Buck Social represented where we started, but it no longer reflected who we had become," said Robbie Sosna, President & CEO of Engage365. "Over the years, our clients trusted us with much more than social media. They wanted a single partner who could help them grow their business, improve efficiency, and adapt to the way marketing continues to evolve. Engage365 better represents that mission."The rebrand includes a new company name, visual identity, website, and expanded service offerings while maintaining the same ownership, leadership team, and commitment to customer success."Small businesses are entering one of the biggest technological shifts we've seen in decades," said Robbie Sosna, President & CEO of Engage365. "Artificial intelligence is changing how businesses market, communicate, train employees, and serve customers. Most business owners know they need to embrace these technologies, but they don't know where to begin. That's where we come in. We want to be more than a marketing partner—we want to help small businesses confidently adopt practical technology, automation, and AI solutions that make them more efficient, more competitive, and better positioned for long-term growth."While the brand has changed, the company emphasized that its people and values remain the same. Existing clients will continue working with the same U.S.-based team, and all current services and agreements will continue uninterrupted under the Engage365 name.The company believes the new brand better reflects what today's business owners are looking for: a trusted partner capable of supporting every stage of their growth rather than a provider focused on a single marketing service.Engage365 is the public-facing brand of Sosco Social, LLC.For more information about Engage365 and its expanded services, visit www.Engage365.co or contact hello@engage365.co.About Engage365Founded in 2015, Engage365 is a full-service marketing and technology company helping businesses grow through social media management, paid advertising, SEO, website development, review management, AI-powered business solutions, automation, and custom software development. The company has served more than 20,000 businesses across all 50 states, created more than 2 million social media posts, and continues to help organizations grow through transparent pricing, U.S.-based support, and long-term partnerships.

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