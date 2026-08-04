Premier Workspaces Expands Seattle-Area Presence with New Bellevue Flexible Workspace Location

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Bellevue continues to be one of the strongest business markets in the Pacific Northwest, attracting innovative companies and talented professionals from around the world” — Amy Fuller, President of Premier Workspaces

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Workspaces , one of the nation’s largest privately owned operators of flexible office space, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest Washington location at 11808 Northup Way, Suite 300, in Bellevue.Located within the Timber Springs office campus, formerly known as Bel-Spring 520, the new business center offers companies move-in-ready private offices, flexible workspace options, and a professional workplace environment in one of the Pacific Northwest’s most dynamic business communities.The 16,296 square-foot center features more than 70 fully furnished private offices designed to accommodate individuals and small teams. Clients also have access to two professionally appointed meeting rooms available by the hour, day offices, virtual office plans, receptionist support, mail services, business-grade connectivity, and Premier Workspaces’ nationwide network of locations.“Bellevue continues to be one of the strongest business markets in the Pacific Northwest, attracting innovative companies and talented professionals from around the world,” said Amy Fuller, President of Premier Workspaces. “Our new Timber Springs location gives businesses the flexibility and professional environment they need while providing the hospitality and support that allow their teams to remain focused and productive. We are excited to expand our presence in this exceptional market.”Premier Workspaces has entered into an 11-year lease with American Assets Trust Management, reflecting the company’s long-term confidence in Bellevue and the continued demand for flexible, fully serviced workspace throughout the Greater Seattle area.The Timber Springs location further strengthens Premier Workspaces’ presence in Washington, joining the company’s existing locations in Bellevue, Bothell, and Seattle. Together, these four locations provide businesses with greater flexibility and workspace options throughout the region.Situated near Interstate 405 and State Route 520, Timber Springs offers convenient access to downtown Bellevue, Seattle, Redmond, and many of the region’s leading technology and professional services employers. The campus features abundant free parking, outdoor seating areas, bicycle storage, and an on-site fitness center with showers. It is also within walking distance of the future Spring District light rail station, with nearby dining, retail, and business amenities.The new Premier Workspaces location offers:• More than 70 fully furnished private offices Professional meeting rooms are available by the hour or day• Day offices/On Demand offices available by the hour or day• Virtual office address plans• Receptionist and mail services• Business-grade connectivity• Abundant free parking• An on-site fitness center with showers• Access to Premier Workspaces’ nationwide network• A convenient Bellevue location near major employers and transportation routesThe center is designed to serve startups, entrepreneurs, consultants, remote professionals, established businesses, satellite teams, and larger organizations seeking a high-quality office presence without the capital investment and operational demands associated with a traditional office space lease.“Our Bellevue expansion represents another important milestone in Premier Workspaces’ national growth strategy,” said Michael Pollack, Executive Vice President of Real Estate & Development at Premier Workspaces. “Companies are looking for workspace that is flexible, professional, and easy to use, but location and workplace experience remain equally important. Timber Springs provides the accessibility, amenities, and quality environment today’s businesses are seeking, making it an excellent addition to Premier’s growing portfolio.”Turnkey private offices, team suites, virtual office plans, and meeting rooms are now available. To schedule a tour or request pricing, visit Premier Workspace in Timber Springs , or call (206) 826-2700.About Premier WorkspacesFounded in 2002, Premier Workspaces ( http://premierworkspaces.com ) is a leading operator in the executive suite, coworking, and flexible office sector, with locations across Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and Washington, D.C. Since its inception, the company has owned and operated more than 153 locations representing over 2.7 million square feet of commercial office space nationwide.Workspaces that work™

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