MoDOT to close southbound I-55 exit to US 67 nightly for pavement repair in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY- Drivers should be aware of nightly closures in south Jefferson County on Wednesday, August 5; Thursday, August 6; and Friday, August 7. Crews will be removing and replacing sections of pavement on the exit ramp from southbound I-55 to US 67. All work is weather-dependent.
Crews will close the southbound I-55 exit to US 67 nightly at 9:00 p.m. and reopen by 5 a.m.
Drivers are encouraged to exit southbound Interstate 55 at Route A, turn left, and travel on Route A to US 61/67.
Alternatively, drivers may use Exit 174 to reach US 67. All detours will be signed.
For additional information about current and upcoming detours and project status, please visit the I-55 Corridor Improvement project website at: Interstate 55 Corridor Upgrades in Jefferson | Missouri Department of Transportation (modot.org).
For up-to-date traffic and travel info, motorists can check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.
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