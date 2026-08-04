Route W in Jefferson City to narrow to one lane beginning this week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Callaway County Route W (Cedar City Drive) in north Jefferson City is set to narrow to one lane around-the-clock for two months starting Friday, Aug. 7. For construction of a new ramp from Airport Road to westbound U.S. Route 54, temporary traffic signals will be in place to safely direct traffic through the single open lane between Fourth Street and U.S. 54.

Delays are expected, and drivers should stay alert for stopped traffic. Motorists who regularly commute through this area may want to plan alternate routes during construction, which is expected to continue through November 2026.

The new ramp is part of a project that will also widen westbound U.S. 54 between U.S. 63 and the Missouri River bridge, adding a dedicated lane for southbound U.S. 63 onto the Missouri River Bridge. Work to widen U.S. 54 began in June 2026 and is expected to be completed by May 1, 2027.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

As part of its April 2026 meeting, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a $4.2 million contract to Don Schnieders Excavating Company, Inc., to complete the project.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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