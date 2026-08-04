MoDOT to host Public Meeting #3 to present proposed recommendations for the Route 47 Corridor

FRANKLIN COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will host an open house- style public meeting for the Missouri Route 47 corridor. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 18th, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Union Community Center.

The center is located at 1329 Union Ave, Union, MO 63084. There will be no formal presentation.

The purpose of the public meeting is to present MoDOT’s Recommended Improvements to Route 47 from Route 100 in Washington through Union to Interstate 44 in St. Clair. The project is concluding the Conceptual Study phase and transitioning to the Preliminary Design Phase.

The recommended improvements are designed to most effectively address the Congestion and Safety needs of the communities along the corridor and the people who rely on Route 47.

As part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), MoDOT has an estimated $104.7 million for the construction of the safety and congestion improvements along the Route 47 corridor in Washington, Union, and St. Clair. Safety and Congestion are primary concerns along the corridor.

For those who are unable to attend the meeting in person, the information shared during the meeting will be available on the website, including a comment form.

To learn more information about the project and sign up for project updates, visit Missouri Route 47 Corridor Upgrades in Franklin County | Missouri Department of Transportation.

###