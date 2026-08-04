Craven County Launches myCravenCountyNC, A Modern Way to Pay Property Taxes Online

Craven County, North Carolina has launched myCravenCountyNC, a new online platform that gives residents a modern, convenient way to manage and pay property taxes.

Developed in partnership with PayIt, myCravenCountyNC offers residents a secure way to pay property taxes online from any smartphone, tablet, or computer. Residents can access the platform at any time, without having to visit an office or mail a check.

“myCravenCountyNC gives residents a simple, flexible way to take care of their property taxes in a way that fits their lifestyle,” said Leslie Young, Craven County’s Tax Administrator. “Whether they pay in full, schedule payments in advance, or pay in portions, this platform is designed to meet people where they are — available at any time.”

The new platform supports scheduled payments and partial payments, giving residents flexibility in how and when they pay. Residents can set up a payment schedule in advance or pay their tax bill in portions over time in a way that fits their budget. Users can choose to pay as a guest, or they can create a free account, allowing them to securely store payment methods for faster checkout and view their payment history at any time.

This new system is the same one used by the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. Registered users of “myNCDMV” received emails earlier this week with information about the new system.

For those who prefer other options, payments can still be made by mail or in person.

Property taxes are due on September 1st, 2026. January 5th, 2027, is the last day to pay 2026 taxes without interest.

Get started at my.cravencountync.gov.