CDOT conducts epoxy striping on roadways across the Northwest region

Northwest Colorado – The Colorado Department of Transportation in conjunction with Kolbe Striping / American Striping Company, will conduct an epoxy striping project across multiple roadways in the region from August to October, 2026.

This project consists of grinding and re-striping the longitudinal lines on the highway sections with modified epoxy pavement markings.

This will be a nighttime project with work occurring between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., typically Sunday night through Thursday night.

Sections of roadways to be striped beginning Aug. 2.

I-70 Palisade to DeBeque: Mile Point 49.4 to MP 72.3 (Exit 72 Ramp)

US 40 Berthoud Pass: MP 243 (top of the pass) to MP 232.8 (Winter Park Resort)

CO 6 Dillon: MP 208.66 (I-70 interchange) to MP 209.89 (Lake Dillon Drive)

CO 9 Breckenridge: MP 86 (Southside Drive) to MP 87.82 (Highlands Drive)

CO 9 Frisco: MP 94.88 (Recreation Way) to MP 97.15 (I-70 interchange)

CO 9 Silverthorne: MP 101.56 (I-70 interchange) to MP 104.36 (Golden Eagle Road)

I-70 Eagle to Vail: MP 146.65 (Exit 147 ramp) to 179.86 (Exit 180 ramp)

North Vail Frontage Road: MP 172.2 to MP 179.9

South Vail Frontage Road: MP 172.2 to MP 179.9

I-70 Exit 190 to Silverthorne: MP 190 (Exit 190 ramp) to 205 (Exit 205 ramp)

The order and timeline is subject to change. To check these exact locations and for the most up-to-date information on roadways across Colorado, visit COtrip.org or download the COtrip Planner App.

Epoxy striping is a two-process resin pavement marking applied to roads. Mixed on-site and sprayed onto asphalt or concrete, it binds tightly to the road surface and holds reflective glass beads in the paint.

Benefits include:

Provide high visibility, especially at night and in wet weather

Provides the highest level of wet-night reflectivity and retains its color and brightness much longer than standard paint

Epoxy lasts 3 to 5 years, three to six times longer than traditional waterborne traffic paint

Resists abrasion from heavy vehicle traffic and snow plows. The material is a preferred choice for state Departments of Transportation (DOTs) for long-line highway work and high-traffic intersections.



Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!