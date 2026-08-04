CDOT to begin improvements project at C-470 and Bowles Avenue Interchange

Jefferson County — The Colorado Department of Transportation and contract partner Jalisco International will begin work to improve the interchange at C-470 and Bowles Avenue starting Aug. 10.

Crews will replace traffic signal equipment at the two ramp intersections, including traffic signal poles and cabinets. A traffic-metering signal will be added to the westbound on-ramp. Curb ramps, median islands and sidewalk layouts will be improved to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and enhance bicycle navigation through the eastern intersection.

This project will provide upgrades to the traffic signals at this intersection, as well as improve the roadway and drainage systems. Work is expected to be complete by early 2027.

Traffic Impacts

Motorists should expect the following impacts during normal working hours, which are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday:

Various single-lane and shoulder closures throughout the work zone

Bicyclists on the C-470 Bikeway will be detoured around the Bowles Ave intersection using Alkire Street and Coal Mine Avenue

Motorists are urged to drive with caution, obey posted signage, and leave plenty of following distance when traveling through the area

Maps showing the work zone at the interchange of C-470 and Bowles Avenue.

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!