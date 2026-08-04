300 cyclists set to tour south-central Colorado roadways from Aug. 10 to 14

Colorado's Ride map of the upcoming five-day bicycle tour routes between Crested Butte, Buena Vista, Salida, Gunnison and Black Canyon

Northwest & South-Central Colorado — Beginning Monday, Aug. 10, a week-long bicycle tour is scheduled to take place between Crested Butte, Buena Vista, Salida and Gunnison. Approximately 300 cyclists will participate in the event which will take place on highways and several county roads. Motorists are reminded to be prepared and share the road.

“Summer is a popular time for cyclists and motorists to take to the roads and explore the beauty of our state,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “We want to make this a safe event for everyone. Drivers and cyclists are urged to limit distractions, stay alert and follow the laws designed to keep all road users safe.”

Highway closures will not be necessary; however, motorists are urged to watch for cyclists along several highways, forest service and county roads in Chaffee, Gunnison and Saguache Counties. The event will take place over five days (Monday to Friday, Aug. 10 to 14), between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day.

Dates and Highway Locations:

Monday, Aug. 10: Colorado Highway 135, forest service & county roads - Crested Butte to Buena Vista

Tuesday, Aug. 11: US Highway 285, CO 291 & county roads - Buena Vista to Salida

Wednesday, Aug. 12: US 50 Monarch Pass - Salida to Gunnison

Thursday, Aug. 13: US 50 - Gunnison to Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Friday, Aug. 14: CO 135 & county roads - Gunnison to Crested Butte

Check times and exact course details on Colorado's Ride Webpage.

Colorado's Ride Photo: Cyclists ride single file along US 160 Wolf Creek Pass during last year's Colorado's Ride event in southwest Colorado.



Law enforcement officers will monitor traffic flow but the overall responsibility for rider safety lies upon each participant.

“Bicyclists must stay to the right, not impede traffic and use caution as drivers may not be aware of the ride event,” urges Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Additionally, drivers need to share the road and practice the Three Foot Law. Drivers must give cyclists at least three feet of space when passing.”

The Three Foot Law

Colorado’s Three Foot Law applies to drivers to keep bicyclists safe. While passing a bicyclist, you must give them at least three feet of space. In some situations, this may mean motorists will need to cross over a double yellow line when safe to ensure three feet of space between themselves and bicyclists. If oncoming traffic prevents a motorist from giving the required three feet, the motorist should slow down and wait behind the bicyclists until it is clear to pass.

Share the Road - Safety Reminders for Drivers

Remember that cyclists have the same rights as drivers, including the right to use the road.

When passing a cyclist, allow for at least three feet between the cyclist and the car. If oncoming traffic prevents a driver from passing with three feet of space, the driver should wait behind the cyclist until traffic has passed.

Avoid cell phone use and other distractions behind the wheel.

Always obey posted speed limits and never drive impaired.

Yield to bicyclists as you would other motorists, especially when turning at intersections or into driveways.

Drivers turning right on red should look to the right and behind to avoid hitting a bicyclist approaching from the right rear.

Ride Prepared - Safety Reminders for Cyclists

Always wear a properly fitted helmet or protective gear when riding. Use the two-finger rule as a guide when adjusting your helmet

Ride as far right as possible on a road, single-file and with the flow of traffic

Use bike lanes and paved right-hand shoulders whenever possible

Use hand signals to alert drivers and other cyclists while approaching and waiting for a turn

For more information about Colorado’s Ride event, visit the event website: coloradosride.com

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!